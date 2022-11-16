Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a conference in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
Citrus County Chronicle
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50...
Citrus County Chronicle
Malaysia's old party, Mahathir lose ground to poll rivals
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's graft-tainted coalition that had ruled the country for decades was losing ground to rival Malay blocs but could still return to power depending on post-election alliances, according to partial results Sunday from general elections. Among other key election losers was two-time former Prime...
Citrus County Chronicle
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages, with a soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine as the backdrop. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian...
Citrus County Chronicle
Malaysians vote in elections as old party, reformers clash
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voting was underway Saturday in Malaysia's tightly contested national election that will determine whether its long-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its stunning defeat four years ago. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist bloc is forecast to lead — but with three main blocs...
Citrus County Chronicle
US defense chief: 'Tyranny and turmoil' in Russian invasion
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive. “We need to get a deal on 1.5 degrees. We need strong wording...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar. Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday,...
Comments / 0