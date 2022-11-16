NCAA Football: Florida State at Syracuse
No. 19 Florida State flexing dominance with Louisiana next in line
Florida State is playing its best football of the season behind a defense bordering on dominance.
Florida State is playing its best football of the season behind a defense bordering on dominance.
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0