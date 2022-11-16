Read full article on original website
‘Goonies’ house for sale in Oregon: See what it looks like today
The famous line, “Goonies never say die,” may finally meet reality if the new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, allows fans of the cult, coming-of-age movie inside. The restored private residence with cinematic significance and views of the Pacific...
discoverourcoast.com
Overlook: Week of Nov. 17
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 First Ave, Seaside. 971-221-4680. Sale with gift items, crafts, holiday treats. 6:30 p.m., Astoria Library 450 10th St., Astoria. www.astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Reading from historian. Acrylic Painting Workshop. 6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
