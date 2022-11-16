ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoverourcoast.com

Overlook: Week of Nov. 17

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 First Ave, Seaside. 971-221-4680. Sale with gift items, crafts, holiday treats. 6:30 p.m., Astoria Library 450 10th St., Astoria. www.astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Reading from historian. Acrylic Painting Workshop. 6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or...
ASTORIA, OR
107.3 KFFM

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove faces severe rent burden

One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County

Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
GEARHART, OR
kptv.com

Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114

I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy