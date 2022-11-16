ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

107.3 KFFM

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
GEARHART, OR
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oregon, authorities say

Beaverton, Ore. (KATU) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Oregon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night. Police said deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. Deputies arrived...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

