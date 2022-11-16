Read full article on original website
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
KTVZ
Escaped burn piles, east winds spark several wildfires on Oregon coast, evacuation of 4 homes
GEARHART, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County, resulting from escaped burn piles and driven by east winds, have resulted in Level 3 evacuations of four homes and a limited road closure, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Friday. The largest of the...
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
‘Goonies’ house for sale in Oregon: See what it looks like today
The famous line, “Goonies never say die,” may finally meet reality if the new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, allows fans of the cult, coming-of-age movie inside. The restored private residence with cinematic significance and views of the Pacific...
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
KOMO News
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oregon, authorities say
Beaverton, Ore. (KATU) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Oregon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night. Police said deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. Deputies arrived...
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
