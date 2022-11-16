ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?

Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends

The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
No Surprise – Study Says Michigan is the State With the Worst Potholes

Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one in our state, Michigan has been ranked as the state with the worst potholes. Duh. A few years ago, Gretchen Whitmer built her gubernatorial campaign on the promise that she would 'Fix the damn roads.' Of course, that notion appealed to a lot of people in our state but turned out to be a monumental task that hasn't exactly come to fruition.
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan

Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan

If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
These Sally Beauty Stores Will Be Closing In Michigan

Sally Beauty has announced that it will be closing 350 stores, and some of those closures will be locations right here in Michigan. According to a press release from Sally Beauty, part of their 2023 strategy is accelerating what they call their 'store optimization plan'. That plan is expected to close about 8% of Sally Beauty's approximately 4500 locations, most of them in the United States:
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
