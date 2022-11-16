Read full article on original website
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
How Milk Inspired a Michigan Man to Create Centerlines for Roads
Back in the the early 1900s, roads were a lot different from what we have today. First, a lot of them were still dirt -- only a few were paved at that time. Another big difference was the lack of any lane markings. Who Came Up with the Idea for...
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends
The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
No Surprise – Study Says Michigan is the State With the Worst Potholes
Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one in our state, Michigan has been ranked as the state with the worst potholes. Duh. A few years ago, Gretchen Whitmer built her gubernatorial campaign on the promise that she would 'Fix the damn roads.' Of course, that notion appealed to a lot of people in our state but turned out to be a monumental task that hasn't exactly come to fruition.
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan
Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Is Michigan Full Of Grinches? We’re Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets
They say that the spirit of the holidays is about spreading cheer, not receiving it. They say that the true joy of the holiday season is the feeling you get when you see a loved one open a present you purchased or made for them. In fact- it shouldn't even matter if you get a single present under your tree.
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan
If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
These Sally Beauty Stores Will Be Closing In Michigan
Sally Beauty has announced that it will be closing 350 stores, and some of those closures will be locations right here in Michigan. According to a press release from Sally Beauty, part of their 2023 strategy is accelerating what they call their 'store optimization plan'. That plan is expected to close about 8% of Sally Beauty's approximately 4500 locations, most of them in the United States:
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022
Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
Empty the Shelters Holiday Edition is Soon so Pets Can be Home for the Holidays
The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is next week and Christmas follows about four weeks later. Hopefully most all will be spending time with family and friends, but what about pets in shelters. Sure, they are safe, but it's a stressful situation for them and they deserve a loving home if possible.
Help A West Michigan Family Have A Merry Christmas With These Two Charity Drives
The holiday season is all about giving. Sometimes we can only afford to effect the people around our closest circle. While others are blessed enough to be able to give above and beyond at the end of the year to help others. And it feels GREAT to do so!. So...
