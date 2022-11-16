Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
Enjoy Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks + Recreation Areas Friday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas Friday, November 25, which is the day after Thanksgiving. The Minnesota DNR sponsors a “Free Park Day” four times each year in which the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The DNR says the goal of Free Park Days is "to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature."
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth
There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
Get Excited For 2023 Minnesota Ice Fishing With This Awesome Underwater Footage
I stumbled on a video today that caused me to go down a rabbit hole of fishing videos. A Minnesota YouTuber has been sharing videos of underwater catches, and recently put together a best-of video. Some of his videos get millions of views. It's so fun to watch and see how fish behave.
Attention Dungeon Masters, New Board Game Café Planned For Minnesota
The popularity of board games and card games is rising, so a new board game café is being planned for Minnesota. I could not be more pumped for something like this. I used to get together with my boys every Tuesday for what we would call Tabletop Tuesdays. We would play games like 'Scythe', Dungeons and Dragons, 'Hero Quest', and more. Needless to say, I miss Dungeon's End that used to be in West Duluth.
How Many Episodes Of Criminal Minds Are Set In Minnesota?
If you are a crime show junkie like me, you've definitely seen Criminal Minds. The long-running CBS show follows a group of elite FBI profilers who take down the worst of the worst. The show is returning to streaming services this month so I thought I would take a walk down memory lane.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Rank With Lowest Credit Delinquency Rates In The Nation
Maybe it's that Midwest notion of taking care of our responsibilities? An updated comparison of credit card delinquency rates for the United States shows that both Minnesota and Wisconsin credit card holders live up to their financial responsibilities - at last when it comes to maintaining their accounts. In fact,...
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
New Movie Filming In Chisholm
These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
November Bringing More Snow, Cooler Temps Than Usual
Winter is here and while it is always a bit of a buzzkill when it does arrive, we can't complain too much considering it didn't strike as early as it could have! We got a winter-free October for the most part but now that winter is here, it's making up for lost time.
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
mprnews.org
DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on...
boreal.org
Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0