An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Enjoy Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks + Recreation Areas Friday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas Friday, November 25, which is the day after Thanksgiving. The Minnesota DNR sponsors a “Free Park Day” four times each year in which the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The DNR says the goal of Free Park Days is "to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature."
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth

There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
Attention Dungeon Masters, New Board Game Café Planned For Minnesota

The popularity of board games and card games is rising, so a new board game café is being planned for Minnesota. I could not be more pumped for something like this. I used to get together with my boys every Tuesday for what we would call Tabletop Tuesdays. We would play games like 'Scythe', Dungeons and Dragons, 'Hero Quest', and more. Needless to say, I miss Dungeon's End that used to be in West Duluth.
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook

According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
New Movie Filming In Chisholm

These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
mprnews.org

DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on...
boreal.org

Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region

Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
