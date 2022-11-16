ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Motorcycle Rider Suffers Major Injuries in Collision with Teen Driver in Pacific Beach

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7aaJ_0jDDIGHi00
A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

Authorities said Wednesday a 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car in a Pacific Beach intersection.

The victim was traveling north on 5000 Soledad Mountain Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a 17-year-old driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna traveling west on 2300 Loring Street failed to see the 2005 Suzuki SV650 enter the intersection, and struck the bike’s left fender, causing the victim to be ejected, the San Diego Police Department said.

The motorcycle rider, whose injuries are considered to be life-threatening, suffered a subdural hematoma, lacerated liver, lacerated kidney, belly bleed, lung contusion and right occipital fracture, while the 17-year-old suffered abrasions to his face, authorities said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Deadly crash causes traffic in North Hollywood

A deadly crash on the freeway in North Hollywood led to backed-up traffic during the Monday morning commute, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. at the southbound 170 Freeway transition to the eastbound 134 Freeway. The CHP said a car hit a tree, which caused the car to set fire. A SigAlert was issued with traffic expected to be blocked for one hour. The transition road was closed until about 8 a.m. and then reopened. It is unclear what led up to the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy