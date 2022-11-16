Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Talks to Build a "Virtual World" with Avatars of Themselves
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of projects coming up, including but not limited to Harry's memoir Spare, their joint Netflix docuseries, and, apparently...A? Virtual?? Universe??? where they can connect with fans. The Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "in talks" with a technology...
seventeen.com
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Blatantly Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous on Instagram
QQ: What do you do when your ex starts dating another person? Actually, it's rhetorical because the answer is obvious—you post a cute photo and make it seem like you, too, are moving on. Which is what everyone in Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments thinks she's doing thanks to a series of photos featuring her smiling with the world's largest bouquet of flowers. I mean...TBD on who sent them, but judging from Kim's expression, someone special!
seventeen.com
The Sussexes Reportedly Had a "Falling Out" with Their Original Docuseries Director
Another day, another slightly dramatic update about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries: apparently they had a "falling out" with their original director. According to Page Six, the couple initially hired Oscar-nominated director Garrett Bradley (who directed Netflix's Naomi Osaka documentary) to helm their series, but "had a falling out with her over the vision of the project."
seventeen.com
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"
Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
These Are The Banned Twitter Accounts That Elon Musk Has Reinstated, Is Considering Reinstating, And Those He Refuses To Reinstate
An interesting crew of characters.
27 Brutally Funny Tweets About Therapy That Are Kind Of Dark But Very True
Sending these to my therapist as a cry for help.
Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant occupied by Animal Rebellion
Climate change activists have occupied Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.Members of Animal Rebellion entered Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea at around 6pm on Saturday.Wearing smart casual clothing they sat at tables reserved for guests of the high-end restaurant.They held mock menus outlining the environmental costs of items served on the restaurant’s menu, including steak and veal.This restaurant is the perfect example of the inequality we face in the UK right nowLucia Alexander, Animal RebellionIn a statement, the group said that they are campaigning for a plant-based food system and the creation of a mass-rewilding programme.Lucia Alexander,...
