Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Blatantly Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous on Instagram

QQ: What do you do when your ex starts dating another person? Actually, it's rhetorical because the answer is obvious—you post a cute photo and make it seem like you, too, are moving on. Which is what everyone in Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments thinks she's doing thanks to a series of photos featuring her smiling with the world's largest bouquet of flowers. I mean...TBD on who sent them, but judging from Kim's expression, someone special!
The Sussexes Reportedly Had a "Falling Out" with Their Original Docuseries Director

Another day, another slightly dramatic update about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries: apparently they had a "falling out" with their original director. According to Page Six, the couple initially hired Oscar-nominated director Garrett Bradley (who directed Netflix's Naomi Osaka documentary) to helm their series, but "had a falling out with her over the vision of the project."
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"

Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant occupied by Animal Rebellion

Climate change activists have occupied Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.Members of Animal Rebellion entered Restaurant Gordon Ramsay on Hospital Road, Chelsea at around 6pm on Saturday.Wearing smart casual clothing they sat at tables reserved for guests of the high-end restaurant.They held mock menus outlining the environmental costs of items served on the restaurant’s menu, including steak and veal.This restaurant is the perfect example of the inequality we face in the UK right nowLucia Alexander, Animal RebellionIn a statement, the group said that they are campaigning for a plant-based food system and the creation of a mass-rewilding programme.Lucia Alexander,...

