DAILY DIGEST, 11/16: Water rules add to challenges for farmers; Hard truths about California’s water future; More on election shakeup at Westlands; Can seismic instruments act as early warning systems for flooding?; and more …

DAILY DIGEST, 11/18: Coastal Commission approves Monterey desal plant; Scientists uncover ancient “super highways” to increase groundwater recharge; FERC clears way for nation’s largest dam removal; Delta Conservancy board approves millions for projects; and more …
EVENT: Surplus and Shortage: California’s Water Balancing Act from 9am to 12pm. As climate change accelerates, it’s bringing more extreme weather to California: The dry periods are hotter and drier than ever before—and the wet periods can be torrential. The only certainty is that water managers at every level will have to plan for and respond to extremes. How can we cope with the increasing volatility of our water cycle? We bring together three panels of experts to find out. Click here to register.
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
DAILY DIGEST, 11/17: Largest dam-removal project in U.S. history gets the go-ahead in CA; Climate-challenged California must learn to thrive with less water; California reeling: When mudslides follow wildfires; Fate of possible Marina desal plant will be decided today; and more …
MEETING: Delta Stewardship Council meets beginning at 9am. Agenda items include a public hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to implement the Delta Levees Investment Strategy (DLIS); uodate on the Delta Science Program’s Ecosystem Restoration Progress Review, and an update on the Delta Adapts project. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions.
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal, dropping controversial fee
New plan cuts utility payments to new homeowners supplying power to the state's grid. The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid.
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
Possible mid-week storm could impact Thanksgiving travel in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
Like a spoiled child, Big Tobacco is ignoring a ‘no’ from California voters
”If you’re one of that 62% who voted in favor of the ban and you feel like something’s rotten, you’re 100% right,” writes the SLO Tribune Editorial Board.
