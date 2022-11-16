ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 11/16: Water rules add to challenges for farmers; Hard truths about California’s water future; More on election shakeup at Westlands; Can seismic instruments act as early warning systems for flooding?; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 11/18: Coastal Commission approves Monterey desal plant; Scientists uncover ancient “super highways” to increase groundwater recharge; FERC clears way for nation’s largest dam removal; Delta Conservancy board approves millions for projects; and more …

EVENT: Surplus and Shortage: California’s Water Balancing Act from 9am to 12pm. As climate change accelerates, it’s bringing more extreme weather to California: The dry periods are hotter and drier than ever before—and the wet periods can be torrential. The only certainty is that water managers at every level will have to plan for and respond to extremes. How can we cope with the increasing volatility of our water cycle? We bring together three panels of experts to find out. Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?

Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 11/17: Largest dam-removal project in U.S. history gets the go-ahead in CA; Climate-challenged California must learn to thrive with less water; California reeling: When mudslides follow wildfires; Fate of possible Marina desal plant will be decided today; and more …

MEETING: Delta Stewardship Council meets beginning at 9am. Agenda items include a public hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to implement the Delta Levees Investment Strategy (DLIS); uodate on the Delta Science Program’s Ecosystem Restoration Progress Review, and an update on the Delta Adapts project. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy