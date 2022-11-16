Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Isle of Man Approves AviationManuals' MEL Preamble
The Isle of Man registry (IOMAR) has granted AviationManuals pre-approval for its minimum equipment list (MEL) preamble, the Maryland-based developer of safety management system software and manuals announced this week. This approval from the business aircraft registry will reduce the content that needs full review during the MEL approval process,...
Aviation International News
AINsight: Pushing the Envelope—for Safety
Every one of us in aviation needs to show up engaged and empowered. That is the message that NTSB board member Michael Graham shared last week at the Bombardier Safety Standdown in Wichita. After all, engagement is critical in creating a safety culture and a safe environment. But what happens...
Aviation International News
Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Create Shared Pilot Pipeline
Private aviation membership and charter provider Wheels Up has entered a cooperative pilot hiring partnership with MAG Aerospace, a U.S. military contractor that logs about 100,000 flight hours annually in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. The companies said the tie-up will expand career opportunities for pilots. Under a pathway development...
Aviation International News
Hermeus Progresses Toward Hypersonics with Engine Demo
Hermeus took another step forward in its quest to bring hypersonic transportation to market, demonstrating turbojet to ramjet transition within its engine, Chimera. The Atlanta-based company called the demonstration “one of the most important technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality.”. Chimera is a turbine-based combined cycle...
Aviation International News
Ampaire's Hybrid-electric Eco Caravan Makes First Flight
The Eco Caravan made its first flight on Friday, marking a key waypoint in Ampaire’s efforts to bring the converted hybrid-electric aircraft to market. The 33-minute sortie from the Los Angeles-area Camarillo Airport marks the start of a flight-test program that the California-based startup aims to lead to an FAA supplemental type certificate for its modification kit in 2024.
Aviation International News
NC Carpet To Distribute ABM Stitching Machines
NC Carpet Binding—a manufacturer of sewing machines used for fabricating business aircraft carpeting and upholstery—has entered into an agreement with ABM International, which makes stitching sewing machines, to distribute the latter’s CNC stitching equipment. The CNC quilters can, with just one operator, sew up complete seatback patterns with precision and accuracy with a push of a button, according to the companies.
Aviation International News
FAA Extending Aircraft Registration Period to Seven Years
The FAA is releasing a rule next week that will extend the duration of aircraft registration certificates from three years to seven years. According to the draft of the direct final rule, aircraft owners will be required to confirm their registration information and renew their certificates every seven years unless an event or circumstance requires a new registration before that time. If the agency determines that the registration information is inaccurate, an owner may be required to submit new registration forms.
Aviation International News
FAA Event To Provide Details on New Sustainable Grants
The U.S. Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on December 14 to provide an overview of new grant programs designed to advance sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and low-emissions aviation technologies. In the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law in August, Congress set aside $297 million for the newly established Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition through Sustainable Aviation Fuels (FAST-SAF) and Low-Emissions Aviation Technology (FAST-Tech) programs.
Aviation International News
Surf Air Mobility To Go Public Solo after Merger Busted
Flight booking platform Surf Air Mobility will be going public on its own following the termination this week of its $1.42 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Tuscan Holdings Corporation II. The “mutually agreed” termination was approved by both companies’ board of directors, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Aviation International News
GAMA: Despite Labor, Supply Challenges All GA Segments Up
All segments of general aviation manufacturing were up year-over-year in the third quarter while total airplane billings rose 4.8 percent, to $14.1 billion, according to the latest report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Business jet deliveries rose by 1.8 percent for a total of 446, an increase of eight...
Comments / 0