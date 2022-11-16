ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Comeback

NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series

NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Road & Track

The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
racer.com

Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Racing News

South Carolina 400 Results: November 18, 2022

Dale Earnhardt Jr returns to Late Model Stock racing via Florence Motor Speedway. This weekend, the 4/10-mile of Florence Motor Speedway hosts the South Carolina 400. Dale Earnhardt Jr is making his return to the division. View Florence Motor Speedway results below. The track will host the finale of the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Front Office Sports

NASCAR Heading to South America

With Formula 1 growing stronger in America, NASCAR is making moves abroad. The racing series is starting a division in Brazil through an agreement with the GT Sprint Race series. The 10-year-old, 18-race series will be rebranded as the NASCAR Brazil Sprint Race. The series, which will launch next year,...
Autoweek.com

Why Haas F1 Picked Nico Hulkenberg to Continue Team's Growth

Nico Hulkenberg has not raced full time since 2019 but has remained involved in Formula 1 through a reserve role at Aston Martin. While it is good news for one German racer it is bad news for his younger compatriot, with Mick Schumacher now facing a future off the Formula 1 grid.
Motorious

Jr. And Joe Rogan Talk Cars

It’s a big deal when one of the biggest names in NASCAR’s recent history goes on the biggest podcast in the world. That’s what we got when Joe Rogan invited Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a talk, which was an interesting episode. Since it happened about 4 years ago, you may or may not remember this, or maybe you missed it entirely. Anyway, we thought this particular clip of the show was interesting enough to share and reminisce over.
Autoweek.com

Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Nov. 18 Edition

It's that time of the week when we get REVVED UP!!! once again with some of the best reader comments off the most-read Autoweek stories of the previous week!. This week, with NASCAR and IndyCar nestled into long winter hibernations, we still have plenty of things to talk about when it comes to Formula 1 and NHRA. Enjoy!
IOWA STATE

