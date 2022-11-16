Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch Scores His First Small Victory at Richard Childress Racing
A report says Richard Childress Racing has retained one of Tyler Reddick's sponsors, giving the NASCAR team a start on paying Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Scores His First Small Victory at Richard Childress Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series
NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brian France discusses the arrest that changed his life
France had plans to step away from the NASCAR CEO role. Brian France became the CEO of NASCAR in 2003. He led the sport, bringing a number of game-changing systems such as stage racing and the playoffs. His 15th year as CEO, ended in flames. France drove through a stop...
Road & Track
The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
Justin Allgaier Has Become the New Elliott Sadler of the Xfinity Series, But That’s Not a Good Thing
Justin Allgaier is on the same Xfinity Series path as Elliott Sadler, which isn't a good thing. The post Justin Allgaier Has Become the New Elliott Sadler of the Xfinity Series, But That’s Not a Good Thing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season
NASCAR provided many exciting storylines during the 2022 season, but three moments were downright heartbreaking. The post The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
JR Motorsports Eschews Complacency, Shakes up Its Xfinity Series Assignments
JR Motorsports unveiled its new driver and crew chief combinations for the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The post JR Motorsports Eschews Complacency, Shakes up Its Xfinity Series Assignments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
South Carolina 400 Results: November 18, 2022
Dale Earnhardt Jr returns to Late Model Stock racing via Florence Motor Speedway. This weekend, the 4/10-mile of Florence Motor Speedway hosts the South Carolina 400. Dale Earnhardt Jr is making his return to the division. View Florence Motor Speedway results below. The track will host the finale of the...
NASCAR Heading to South America
With Formula 1 growing stronger in America, NASCAR is making moves abroad. The racing series is starting a division in Brazil through an agreement with the GT Sprint Race series. The 10-year-old, 18-race series will be rebranded as the NASCAR Brazil Sprint Race. The series, which will launch next year,...
Autoweek.com
Why Haas F1 Picked Nico Hulkenberg to Continue Team's Growth
Nico Hulkenberg has not raced full time since 2019 but has remained involved in Formula 1 through a reserve role at Aston Martin. While it is good news for one German racer it is bad news for his younger compatriot, with Mick Schumacher now facing a future off the Formula 1 grid.
Jr. And Joe Rogan Talk Cars
It’s a big deal when one of the biggest names in NASCAR’s recent history goes on the biggest podcast in the world. That’s what we got when Joe Rogan invited Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a talk, which was an interesting episode. Since it happened about 4 years ago, you may or may not remember this, or maybe you missed it entirely. Anyway, we thought this particular clip of the show was interesting enough to share and reminisce over.
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Nov. 18 Edition
It's that time of the week when we get REVVED UP!!! once again with some of the best reader comments off the most-read Autoweek stories of the previous week!. This week, with NASCAR and IndyCar nestled into long winter hibernations, we still have plenty of things to talk about when it comes to Formula 1 and NHRA. Enjoy!
