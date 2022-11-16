ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How cold did it get last night?

It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Winter Weather Awareness Week

As the Winter months approach, the National Weather Service kicked off its Winter Weather Awareness Week Sunday! Each day of the week will be designated to discuss winter safety and winter preparedness. The awareness week will wrap up this Saturday the 19th. The frequency of winter weather in Alabama and Tennessee is small but when […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ALABAMA STATE
outdooralabama.com

Mandatory CWD Testing This Weekend for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties

Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. The mandatory sampling weekends in...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama’s significant flu activity continues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many states across the nation continue to suffer with high amounts of influenza cases and Alabama is one of them. The Alabama Department of Public Health Influenza surveillance map shows the flu activity in the state from the week of November 6th through the 12th. The state is painted blue showing each district detecting significant flu activity.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades. TuscumbiaTuesday, Nov. 296 p.m. CourtlandThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. RussellvilleThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. Muscle ShoalsThursday, Dec. 17 p.m. RogersvilleFriday, Dec. 27 p.m. LeightonSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. St. FlorianSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. ElginSunday, Dec. 4TBA.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy