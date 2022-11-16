1. Towa – Japanese Cuisine. Address: 28th Floor, Sedona Suites, No.94 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia St., District 1. For anyone who is fond of the fine dining experience, Towa is definitely the best choice. There is no fixed menu at Towa as it may be changed by day or by season, you book the table, you come, and enjoy what the chef offers today. The art of Omakase is represented perfectly here with the skillful talented hands of the chef and high-graded ingredients imported from Japan. To create each exquisite dish here, Towa bought the finest fish and seafood from the famous Toyosu Market in Tokyo and some seasonal fish from Hokkaido and Nagasaki Bay. Especially, you will never forget the taste of the blue-fin tuna here which is selected carefully from Kochi, Japan. In Towa, only the perfect dishes created from the best ingredients, cook beautifully, and present elegantly can come to the table – all the best for diners.

1 DAY AGO