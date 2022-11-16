Read full article on original website
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Mark Millar Reveals More Fangtastic Juanan Ramírez Art For ‘Night Club’ #1
With Mark Millar and Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 almost ready to rise from the grave this December 14th from Image Comics, Millar has once again revealed some more choice black and white preview pages from the debut issue and ahead of the FOC this weekend. And what with the first look we brought you last week that’s quite a good look we’re getting. Enough to get you thirsty for it, maybe?
Relive The Adventure With The ‘Critical Role: The Mighty Nein’ Coloring Book
Relive the best moments from Critical Role’s thrilling Mighty Nein campaign with the all-new Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Coloring Book. This new coloring book features 45 pages of all-new art by artists CoupleofKooks, Olivia Samson, Aviv Or, Cait May, and Selina Espiritu. Featuring moments chosen specifically by the...
Dynamite Adds New ‘Darkwing Duck’ #1 Signature Series Variant Cover For January Debut
Dynamite is quite excited about their upcoming Darkwing Duck comic. To celebrate its imminent arrival, the company has added a special variant cover to the group already announced. The new series finds Drake Mallard reconsidering his adventuring ways after the latest tussle with Megavolt puts Gosalyn at particular risk. But...
Lorenzo De Felici’s ‘Kroma’ #2 Variant Covers Revealed
After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures beyond the Pale City into a jungle ruled by gigantic beasts. However, one man lives among them, and he may hold the answers to Kroma’s mysterious past. The Kroma #2 variant covers feature art by De Felici and Jakub Rebelka...
Thought Bubble 2022: The Britpop Band That Never Was Returns In ‘Geezer’ #2
One of the fun finds of last year’s Thought Bubble was the ash-can edition of Geezer #1 by writer Will Potter and artist Philip Bond. A make believe band from the glory days of Britpop when the likes of Oasis, Blur, Suede and more ruled the airways. And, as I informed you at the time, Will Potter was himself a part of the scene as a member of CUD. A band that’s still going strong today and currently touring the UK.
Visit Wilmhurst, The Best Gated Community For Slashers, In ‘Where Monsters Lie’
Have you ever wondered where the mindless unkillable monster or the serial killer trapped in a doll go between their murder sprees? Kyle Starks goes behind the scenes to deliver all the gory details and more in his brand-new meta-horror series, Where Monsters Lie. ‘Connor Hayes survived his first slasher...
Titan Comics Announces ‘RuneScape: Untold Tales Of The God Wars’ Launching On FCBD 2023
As well as a Conan The Barbarian primer coming on Free Comic Book Day 2023, Titan Comics have also announced – in conjunction with video game developer Jagex – RuneScape. A new series launching off in May 2023 with a Free Comic Book Day 2023 edition and then leading into a four-part miniseries called RuneScape: Untold Tales of the God Wars.
Preview: Questions That Haunt Humanity In ‘Organisms From An Ancient Cosmos’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Organisms From An Ancient Cosmos HC, their supernatural sci-fi graphic novel dropping this week from writer and illustrator S. Craig Zahler. ‘An alien spacecraft the size of a city materializes over the Pacific Ocean, and the nations of the world jointly engage...
Review: ‘Door To Door, Night By Night’ #1 Is An Unexpected Winner
The trope of monster hunters with unexpected day jobs is practically as old as the monster hunter subgenre itself. But in Vault’s Door to Door, Night by Night, we get to see a subversion of the trope that makes it work better than almost any other example I could think of.
Superman And The New Gods: Previewing ‘Action Comics’ #1049
“KAL-EL RETURNS, CHAPTER 5 / RED MOON, PART THREE. We’re only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!”
Previewing The Satirical Sci-Fi Series ‘Justice Warriors’ #6 Final Issue
Last issue (for now) of this absurdly accurate satire of government, inequality, and police! The war for Bubble City reaches its gritty climax! The Libra Gang prepares to execute the Chief — but veteran Swamp Cop and rookie Schitt are on the bus to the outlaw mob’s headquarters. Next stop: JUSTICE! “All the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be.”—Boing Boing.
Fangs And Plans Are Afoot: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #11
“Humanity’s final battles against King Nightwing and his vampire armies have seemingly failed on all three fronts. Who lives? Who dies? As all hope is extinguished, will the surviving heroes be able to stop the extinction of the human race?”. DC vs. Vampires #11 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Star Wars– Tales From The Rancor Pit’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Star Wars: Tales From The Rancor Pit HC, out next week from writer Cavan Scott and artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Puste, Rafael Pérez, and Andy Duggan. ‘It’s a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutt’s victim hangs...
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 4
When a show builds up mystery, there are two paths it can follow. It can either devote an entire episode to answering its questions or it can dig deeper by focusing entirely on action. But as both go hand-in-hand, a show can take itself so deep into the hole that it can’t get out; a particular problem for a show like Lost. The first episodes of Titans‘s third season also built up a lot of mystery. It had a choice whether to continue along that path or answer some of the questions it set up. Fortunately, this week’s episode did a bit of both, and it made for entertaining television.
She Has Her Father’s Fangs: An Interview With ‘Blood Relatives’ Star And Director, Noah Segan
For all that vampires may be undead, that doesn’t always stop them from procreating. Case in point: Francis (Noah Segan) in Blood Relatives, a new film written and directed by Segan about the trials of trying to raise a half-vampire daughter (Victoria Moroles) when you’re a full vampire who’s set in their ways. Find out why Francis drives a Barracuda and more in the following interview carried out over email with Segan:
‘Nanny’ Director Nikyatu Jusu On The Journey Of Her Film To The Screen: “When You’re This Close To The Material, You Can Lose Your Mind” – Contenders L.A.
Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event to talk about her film’s visual language, her mother’s own immigrant experience, and casting new Black actors. Nanny offers a unique twist on the American immigrant experience filtered through the lens of African superstitions and folklore. The psychological horror film centers on Aisha (Anna Diop), an undocumented Senegalese immigrant working as a child caregiver to a wealthy couple in New York. As Aisha starts to build her new life in the hopes of bringing her son that she left behind in West Africa, outside forces and systematic racism soon...
More ‘Spawn’ Variant Covers Revealed To Close Out Image Comics’ 30th Anniversary
Image Comics have revealed six more Spawn team-up variant covers which will feature on the upcoming Golden Rage #5, Image! #9, Junkyard Joe #3, Love Everlasting #5, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog #11, and Radiant Black #20. Todd McFarlane’s iconic, history-making, record-breaking Spawn will be appearing on over nearly 50...
Art For Art’s Sake #181: Carlos Pacheco R.I.P.
More tragedy in comics earlier in the month as we learned the news that artist Carlos Pacheco died on 9th November at the age of 60. Another great artist lost to us in what’s been a terrible year. Carlos Pacheco announced his diagnosis for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in...
