When a show builds up mystery, there are two paths it can follow. It can either devote an entire episode to answering its questions or it can dig deeper by focusing entirely on action. But as both go hand-in-hand, a show can take itself so deep into the hole that it can’t get out; a particular problem for a show like Lost. The first episodes of Titans‘s third season also built up a lot of mystery. It had a choice whether to continue along that path or answer some of the questions it set up. Fortunately, this week’s episode did a bit of both, and it made for entertaining television.

1 DAY AGO