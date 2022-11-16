ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KHON2

Handcrafted Pizza and Hand-poured Drinks at New J Dolan’s in Kahala

J Dolan’s is home to genuinely handcrafted pizza and authentic hand-poured beverages and has recently opened a new location. You can now enjoy their delicious food and drinks in Kahala! The restaurant serves up awesome deals on Coors Light & Miller Lite aluminum pints, and Peroni & Blue Moon drafts all day long. Kelly caught up with Daniel Dolan, owner of J Dolan’s, to learn all about their new location.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

OMG? Oh My Grill! Local Plates & Affordable Prices

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Sneak Peek: The Lei Stand Cocktail Lounge in Chinatown

What do you get when you mix a celebratory gift with a disco-washed, island-inspired aesthetic, then add a collection of talented makers and shakers? The Lei Stand is more than just the newest cocktail lounge to sprout up on Bethel Street—it’s also a real-life lei stand. Owners Ryan...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail

Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
PEARL CITY, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015

The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crime in Waikiki a key focus of visitor public safety conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like the ones being held Thursday at the Visitor Public Safety Conference are extremely important. Community leaders, tourism organizations and local law enforcement officials are working to make Waikiki safer. Prior to the conference at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahuku begins their State title defense against Campbell this weekend

KAHUKU, HI

