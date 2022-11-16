Read full article on original website
Handcrafted Pizza and Hand-poured Drinks at New J Dolan’s in Kahala
J Dolan’s is home to genuinely handcrafted pizza and authentic hand-poured beverages and has recently opened a new location. You can now enjoy their delicious food and drinks in Kahala! The restaurant serves up awesome deals on Coors Light & Miller Lite aluminum pints, and Peroni & Blue Moon drafts all day long. Kelly caught up with Daniel Dolan, owner of J Dolan’s, to learn all about their new location.
OMG? Oh My Grill! Local Plates & Affordable Prices
Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
Sneak Peek: The Lei Stand Cocktail Lounge in Chinatown
What do you get when you mix a celebratory gift with a disco-washed, island-inspired aesthetic, then add a collection of talented makers and shakers? The Lei Stand is more than just the newest cocktail lounge to sprout up on Bethel Street—it’s also a real-life lei stand. Owners Ryan...
Turning passion into business
An idea came to Tony Fallas, when he was taking a relaxing stroll on the beach.
Historic Kailua Village celebrating holiday season with tree lighting, concert, parades
The Historic Kailua Village will ring in the holiday season with special events and activities that include a tree lighting, Christmas parades by land and sea, and a free concert with Grammy Award wining Kalani Pe’a. Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting: Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on...
Noelani Craft Fair returns for the holidays
The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children's Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 17–23, 2022
Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. Come to Kaka‘ako for this month’s Night Market, which celebrates local food, culture and community. The street fair and block party will feature food vendors, art, music, live entertainment and giving opportunities with community nonprofits. Family-Friendly Event, free, Keawe and Auahi...
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail
Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
Aloha Authentic – Ali’i Drive
In the ahupuaʻa of Keopū, which lies in the moku of Kona on the island of Hawaiʻi, stands a popular roadway whose name translates as “chief, ruler, or monarch.”
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Mililani High School has once again opened its seasonal store called the Trojan Trading Post. All the merchandise in this pop-up is made by students. “We try to get as many of our programs involved as possible. We are super excited...
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
5 top rated side dish recipes for Thanksgiving
We searched through some of the top-rated side dish recipes on all recipes and put together this list.
Non-profit refurbishes computers to donate to students in need
In such honor, there is a non-profit organization here on Oahu known as Hawaiian Hope who's focus in their service, at least one of their focuses, is refurbishing and recycling computers which then they will turn around and donated back to students in need.
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year
Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year. A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
Crime in Waikiki a key focus of visitor public safety conference
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like the ones being held Thursday at the Visitor Public Safety Conference are extremely important. Community leaders, tourism organizations and local law enforcement officials are working to make Waikiki safer. Prior to the conference at...
Kahuku begins their State title defense against Campbell this weekend
