HipHopDX.com
Blueface's Attempted Murder Shooting Stemmed From Bad Joke, Say Police
Las Vegas, NV - Blueface is currently caught up in an attempted murder case that reportedly stemmed from bad joke at a strip club. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blueface was at the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas on October 8 when his alleged shooting victim apparently made a joke about the rapper talking with “some females in a cheap vehicle.”
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Aspiring Country Singer Sentenced To Nearly A Year Probation For Shooting Homeless Man
Katie Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation for shooting a homeless man in Nashville during an argument five years ago. An aspiring country singer who shot a homeless man during a confrontation on Nashville’s famed Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation.
BET
Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder
Blueface was reportedly arrested for attempted murder. According to TMZ, the rapper was handcuffed after being taken down outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas. The outlet says the arrest was part of an undercover operation with eyewitnesses claiming six to eight officers were in on the arrest and came from unmarked cars.
Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history. It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
Basketball Wives Star and Mother to Dwight Howard’s Son Charged with 3rd-Degree Felony
New reports reveal Basketball Wives reality star Royce Reed was arrested in Florida. Police attempted to pull over the 42-year-old for a traffic violation but she refused to stop even though they trailed behind her with flashing lights. Officers say the former basketball cheerleader made “evasive maneuvers” while trying to...
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity's Boy George harassed in jail while serving sentence for false-imprisonment of male escort
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returned to our screens over the weekend with contestants back in Australia for the first time in three years. The celebs were flown down under to enter the jungle for three weeks of gruelling tasks and tribulations. This series features familiar faces like ex-rugby star turned royal in law Mike Tindall, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, who shocked viewers with her dramatic departure from the show on Monday night.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
mailplus.co.uk
Ghislaine’s on the run
DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
I’m a Walmart shoplifting lawyer – if you’re wrongly accused of stealing, my 3 golden tips may save you a $150,000 fine
A LAWYER has revealed his three golden tips that could help you dodge a $150,000 fine if you're wrongly accused of shoplifting. Attorneys at the Mollo Law Firm with specialized knowledge of the sector claim they can stop retail giants such as Walmart from erroneously convicting customers. New Jersey criminal...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
In the Kansas City shooting of an off-duty firefighter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the woman involved acted in self-defense and won’t be facing murder charges. Earlier this month, Anthony “Tony” Santi, 41, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with 23-year-old Ja’Von Taylor....
‘I Don’t Believe You’re That Bright’: Convicted Murderer Darrell Brooks Criticizes DA After His Mom Suggests ‘Society’ to Blame for Parade Attack
The mother, grandmother, and friend of convicted Waukesha parade murderer Darrell Brooks — and then the defendant himself — spoke in court on Wednesday before he was slated to be sentenced. The defendant’s rambling speech remained ongoing after well more than an hour as of the time of...
Man Offered to Pay Fellow Inmate's Bail if He Killed Ex-Girlfriend: Police
Caleb Beesley allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend for more than a year in several states as they traveled together, according to Michigan law enforcement.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
HipHopDX.com
Future Flexes $250K In Cash After Being Sued By Ex-GF Over Child Support
Future was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend over child support payments, but that isn’t stopping him from flexing his financial muscle on social media. The Atlanta rapper shared a video by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man on Sunday (November 13), in which he can be seen flaunting several stacks of cash for the camera. According to Hendrix, the racks amounted to a cool quarter of a million dollars.
