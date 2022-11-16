Free agent kickers the Dolphins could sign to their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins’ kicking game has been one of the worst aspects of their team through the first 10 weeks of the 2022 campaign.

Kicker Jason Sanders has gone 13-for-17 (76.5%) on his field goal attempts and 27-for-30 (90%) on his extra points. Of all kickers who have attempted at least 10 field goals this season, Sanders is 24th in accuracy.

While head coach Mike McDaniel showed support for Sanders in his media availability this week, it’s not totally out of the question that the Dolphins decide to bring in another kicker to compete with him.

Here are some names that are currently on the market:

Rodrigo Blankenship

Career stats (2020-22): 47-for-56 FGs (83.9%), 54-for-58 XPs (93.1%)

Matt Ammendola

Career stats (2021-22): 18-for-26 FGs (69.2%), 19-for-22 XPs (86.4%)

Brian Johnson

Career stats (2021): 10-for-10 FGs (100%), 9-for-13 XPs (69.2%)

Aldrick Rosas

Career stats (2017-21): 72-for-91 FGs (79.1%), 109-for-117 XPs (93.2%)

Lirim Hajrullahu

Elliott Fry

Chris Blewitt

Career stats (2021): 2-for-5 FGs (40%), 2-for-2 XPs (100%)