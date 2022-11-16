ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free agent kickers the Dolphins could sign to their practice squad

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins’ kicking game has been one of the worst aspects of their team through the first 10 weeks of the 2022 campaign.

Kicker Jason Sanders has gone 13-for-17 (76.5%) on his field goal attempts and 27-for-30 (90%) on his extra points. Of all kickers who have attempted at least 10 field goals this season, Sanders is 24th in accuracy.

While head coach Mike McDaniel showed support for Sanders in his media availability this week, it’s not totally out of the question that the Dolphins decide to bring in another kicker to compete with him.

Here are some names that are currently on the market:

Rodrigo Blankenship

Career stats (2020-22): 47-for-56 FGs (83.9%), 54-for-58 XPs (93.1%)

Matt Ammendola

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Career stats (2021-22): 18-for-26 FGs (69.2%), 19-for-22 XPs (86.4%)

Brian Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats (2021): 10-for-10 FGs (100%), 9-for-13 XPs (69.2%)

Aldrick Rosas

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats (2017-21): 72-for-91 FGs (79.1%), 109-for-117 XPs (93.2%)

Lirim Hajrullahu

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Elliott Fry

(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Chris Blewitt

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats (2021): 2-for-5 FGs (40%), 2-for-2 XPs (100%)

Dolphins offensive coordinator listed as head coaching candidate

The Miami Dolphins have had a potent offense through the first 10 weeks of their 2022 campaign – they’re first under head coach Mike McDaniel. While it’s been the head coach and the players who have received most of the credit for their success, offensive coordinator Frank Smith brought a ton of experience in developing young talent to South Florida this offseason.
