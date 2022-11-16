ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

weareiowa.com

Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

CISS opens doors to more homeless individuals due to cold temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Single digit temperatures are approaching central Iowa faster than most people had hoped for. And because of the sudden drop Central Iowa Shelters & Services (CISS) in downtown Des Moines is holding a weather amnesty weekend. “So, 10 degrees and we start preparing the shelter because we need to open up […]
DES MOINES, IA
103.7 THE LOON

Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!

Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills

Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
POLK CITY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination

A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
AdWeek

Steve Karlin to Retire from KCCI After More than 30 Years

KCCI anchor Steve Karlin has announced that he will retire next year after more than three decades at the Des Moines, Iowa CBS affiliate. Karlin joined KCCI in 1989 as a reporter and weekend weather anchor. In 2015, he joined Stacey Horst on the evening newscasts after Kevin Cooney retired. He was a morning anchor from 2011 to 2015 and anchored evenings from 1994 to 2011.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston residents share concerns over residential development plan

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some Johnston residents are speaking out against a multi-million dollar neighborhood project. The new community, Carmel Hyperion, will be housed near the Hyperion Field Club. Current residents of the area say the addition of new homes will take away from the very reason they moved there.
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in downtown Des Moines bank robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday. Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday

Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
CARROLL, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA

