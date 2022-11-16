Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
It’s the Worst Named Town in Iowa and It’s Also the Most Expensive
Not only is this small town considered the most expensive place to live in the state, but it also has a name that is considered offensive by many. The name of the town hasn't always been thought of as taboo, but these days, jokes are often cracked at the town's expense.
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
CISS opens doors to more homeless individuals due to cold temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Single digit temperatures are approaching central Iowa faster than most people had hoped for. And because of the sudden drop Central Iowa Shelters & Services (CISS) in downtown Des Moines is holding a weather amnesty weekend. “So, 10 degrees and we start preparing the shelter because we need to open up […]
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
KCCI.com
Porsche auto dealership given approval in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You could soon drive a luxury car off the lot in West Des Moines. The city Board of Adjustment gave the green light for the land use proposal for a Porsche auto dealership. It would be located on Lake Drive near the Des Moines...
Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!
Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
Des Moines Business Record
A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination
A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
AdWeek
Steve Karlin to Retire from KCCI After More than 30 Years
KCCI anchor Steve Karlin has announced that he will retire next year after more than three decades at the Des Moines, Iowa CBS affiliate. Karlin joined KCCI in 1989 as a reporter and weekend weather anchor. In 2015, he joined Stacey Horst on the evening newscasts after Kevin Cooney retired. He was a morning anchor from 2011 to 2015 and anchored evenings from 1994 to 2011.
KCCI.com
Johnston residents share concerns over residential development plan
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some Johnston residents are speaking out against a multi-million dollar neighborhood project. The new community, Carmel Hyperion, will be housed near the Hyperion Field Club. Current residents of the area say the addition of new homes will take away from the very reason they moved there.
Arrest made in downtown Des Moines bank robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday. Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. […]
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
weareiowa.com
Indianola police: Missing K-9 is found
The Indianola Police Department posted on Facebook late Sunday Zeke was found. They said he is safe with his handler in Altoona.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
Comments / 3