Florida State Collapses In Epic Fashion in Loss to Florida
The Seminoles threw away a 17-point halftime lead and continued their losing streak to begin the year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU AD Michael Alford: Seminoles would be top 5 in revenue in SEC, Big 10
Florida State athletic director Michael Alford spoke at the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, November 14, sharing updates on the various ongoings of the Seminoles’ athletic department. He spoke on facilities updates, sharing progress on renovations to FSU’s football, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and track...
Florida Gators vs. FSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators first road game of the season against FSU in Tallahassee.
247Sports
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. FSU...
Wobbly Florida looks to keep Florida State winless
Both Florida and Florida State are reeling as they approach their annual rivalry game on Friday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
ilsroyalcourier.com
FSU and UM Rivals Forever
At the FSU vs UM game Saturday, UM was hammered by FSU as the final score was 45-3. FSU and UM have have been rivals forever. They have come head-to-head every year since 1951 and have gone face-to-face once at the Orange Bowl in 2004. This year, FSU was prepared...
247Sports
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
Tallahassee, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maclay School football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things goes a long way. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WCTV
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity. Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
WCTV
Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
