Kearney, NE

WOWT

Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island woman arrested as part of FBI elder exploitation investigation

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island woman is in custody in connection with an FBI investigation into elder financial exploitation. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 65-year-old Constance Reimers on Wednesday. She faces a conspiracy charge and a charge of committing theft by deception of more than $5,000, but authorities say more charges could be added. Both charges are Class llA felonies, which each could carry up to 20 years in prison.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted for escape/hostage incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury Thursday convicted a Grand Island man for crimes committed during a hostage standoff in March near a Grand Island hospital. After a four day trial, Tyler Manka, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, terroristic threats and escape as a habitual criminal. These charges are all felonies.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges

HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
OSCEOLA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug-related charge

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings was sentenced to 12 years in prison for meth-related charge on Wednesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 52-year-old Robert Williams, of Hastings, received 144 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Williams will serve eight years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No active threat, student in custody as police investigate incident at Kearney High

KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Cain USA Beef Opens Doors Officially in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW – When customers first walk in the doors of Cain USA Beef’s headquarters in Broken Bow, the first face they’re likely to see will be Dominator, a Colorado State University bull owned in part by Cain USA Beef’s head, Dr. Don Cain. In true...
BROKEN BOW, NE
KSNB Local4

Mary Lanning Healthcare restricting visitors due to COVID, RSV

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare announced temporary visitor restrictions Friday, due to the high levels of COVID, RSV and other respiratory illness among children in the Hastings area. In a statement, Mary Lanning said visitors must be at least 14 years old in order to visit the Family...
HASTINGS, NE
agupdate.com

21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer

Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

