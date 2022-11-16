Read full article on original website
Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1
Major League Soccer's 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off next Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass. The announcement Wednesday came less than two weeks after the MLS Cup and just ahead of the start of the World Cup. The rights deal, which was first announced in...
Sporting News
World Cup free live stream in USA: How to watch soccer online on Fox, Telemundo from Qatar 2022
When it comes around every four years, the FIFA World Cup is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events across the world, and consistently garners viewership that rivals any global sporting event. For the 2022 edition in Qatar, a massive amount of fans all across the world are expected...
Thrillist
An Enormous Talking Soccer Ball Is Coming to NYC for the FIFA World Cup
You read that right. A massive interactive soccer ball is coming to NYC to join fans in cheering for their favorite team during the FIFA World Cup. The ball, which is part of a Peacock initiative, will take over the North Plaza of Rockefeller Center on Monday, November 21. Every time players score a goal, the ball will light up in the team colors of the country that just scored, and the voice of Telemundo Deportes' Andres Cantor will come out of the soccer ball with the journalist's iconic "Goooaaal" cheer.
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Features
Nov 15, 2022; Doha, QATAR; A restaurant in Souq Waqif ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
CBS News
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
MIAMI-- Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament's 64 matches. "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus...
Will Christiano Ronaldo Play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Here's What We Know
The FIFA World Cup is almost here. Kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the prestigious soccer (or football for people outside of the United States) tournament held every four years will run until Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. This year, the matches will be held in the small, middle east nation of Qatar.
FOX Sports
Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24.
I've refereed World Cup soccer games. You have to avoid social media or it will ruin your life.
Mark Geiger trained virtual-assistant referees, or VARs, for the men's soccer World Cup in Qatar. He wishes he'd had them when he was on the field.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup bracket 2022: Best picks, predictions, simulations for Qatar from advanced soccer model
The 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule is set and soccer fans around the world are filling out their 2022 World Cup brackets. It's been an extremely unusual World Cup cycle to begin with because of COVID's impact on qualifying and now the tournament will take place in the winter for the first time because of the oppressive heat during Qatar's summer. World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener and the USMNT will begin their quest to advance on Monday against Wales.
Sporting News
Senegal vs. Netherlands World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Legendary Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's tournament swansong, the absence of Sadio Mane and the peril either side could face with defeat will be among the sub-plots when Senegal and the Netherlands meet in their Group A opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With the group's other two teams,...
