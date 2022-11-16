ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KING 5

Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1

Major League Soccer's 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off next Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass. The announcement Wednesday came less than two weeks after the MLS Cup and just ahead of the start of the World Cup. The rights deal, which was first announced in...
Thrillist

An Enormous Talking Soccer Ball Is Coming to NYC for the FIFA World Cup

You read that right. A massive interactive soccer ball is coming to NYC to join fans in cheering for their favorite team during the FIFA World Cup. The ball, which is part of a Peacock initiative, will take over the North Plaza of Rockefeller Center on Monday, November 21. Every time players score a goal, the ball will light up in the team colors of the country that just scored, and the voice of Telemundo Deportes' Andres Cantor will come out of the soccer ball with the journalist's iconic "Goooaaal" cheer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FOX Sports

Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24.
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup bracket 2022: Best picks, predictions, simulations for Qatar from advanced soccer model

The 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule is set and soccer fans around the world are filling out their 2022 World Cup brackets. It's been an extremely unusual World Cup cycle to begin with because of COVID's impact on qualifying and now the tournament will take place in the winter for the first time because of the oppressive heat during Qatar's summer. World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener and the USMNT will begin their quest to advance on Monday against Wales.
Front Office Sports

Vice

Qatar Bans Beer At Stadiums 48 Hours Before World Cup Starts

Qatar has banned the sale of alcohol anywhere near all eight World Cup stadiums in a sudden change of policy just 48 hours before the start of the tournament. “Following discussion between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sale points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA announced in a statement on Friday.

