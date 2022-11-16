The 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule is set and soccer fans around the world are filling out their 2022 World Cup brackets. It's been an extremely unusual World Cup cycle to begin with because of COVID's impact on qualifying and now the tournament will take place in the winter for the first time because of the oppressive heat during Qatar's summer. World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opener and the USMNT will begin their quest to advance on Monday against Wales.

7 HOURS AGO