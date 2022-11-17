ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Driver in Christmas parade attack sentenced to life for 'vicious, senseless' crime

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSJdW_0jDCWsJX00

Darrell Brooks was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility for parole for driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, after being removed twice from the courtroom for disrupting the proceedings.

"This community can only be safe if you are behind bars for the rest of your life," Judge Jennifer Dorow said in announcing her sentencing for the six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which she said will be served consecutively.

On 60 counts of recklessly endangering safety, Brooks was sentenced to 17.5 years for each count -- amounting to 762.5 years of initial confinement, plus 305 years of extended supervision, on top of the six life sentences, Dorow said.

The judge acknowledged that the sentencing was "largely symbolic," but that "it needs to hold you accountable in a very real and tangible way."

Brooks chose 'path of evil': Judge

Wednesday's sentencing comes after dozens of victims of the attack confronted Brooks in angry, emotional statements on Tuesday.

Brooks and his family had raised his mental health issues in his defense. Though Dorow said his actions behind the wheel that day -- including choosing to drive toward the parade despite multiple opportunities to avoid it -- did not support a claim of mental illness, and that he acted "recklessly, carelessly and maliciously."

"It is very clear to this court that he understands the difference between right and wrong, and he simply chooses to ignore his conscious," Dorow said. "He is fueled by anger and rage."

"Some people unfortunately choose a path of evil. And I think, Mr. Brooks, you are one of those such persons," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcCRx_0jDCWsJX00
Mike De Sisti/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Oct. 26, 2022, file photo, Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis.

The judge teared up talking about the footage from the scene.

"Those are images that frankly kept me up at night," she said.

Dorow spoke about the impact on the victims, including their statements on Tuesday, before announcing her sentencing.

"This trial is unlike anything that I've ever been a part of," she said. "The sheer magnitude of the crime, the number of people impacted, how they were impacted. The vicious, senseless nature of it."

She highlighted his lack of remorse during a two-hour statement made in court ahead of his sentencing and criticized a "feeble attempt to blame mental health."

"I waited for a true apology. I didn't get it," she said. "Not for my benefit, but for the victims."

Brooks was removed from the courtroom during the judge's sentencing remarks for what Dorow described as a "tirade" and placed in another courtroom with audio access to the proceedings. He was brought back for the sentencing, though the judge removed him again for failing to be orderly.

Brooks and family speak on his behalf

Prior to Dorow's sentencing, several people spoke on Brooks' behalf in Waukesha County court on Wednesday over Zoom, starting with his mother, Dawn Brooks.

"Jail is not the only answer," she told the court. "Help, treatment, hospitalization and medication -- it plays a big role in preventing this, where we are today, if it would have been offered sooner."

She also read the Maya Angelou poem "Caged Bird."

"Everyone who suffers from mental illness is caged. All they want is to be free of their illness and become mentally well," she said, adding that she believes society has an obligation to help others through treatment and medication.

Brooks' grandmother, Mary Edwards, told the court that he has suffered from bipolar disorder since the age of 12.

"It was that disorder that caused him to drive through that crowd," she said. "It is my prayer that he will be treated for this illness."

Court-ordered examinations diagnosed Brooks with antisocial personality disorder, according to Dorow.

MORE: Victim statements for Christmas parade attack sentencing paused after threat on courthouse: Judge

Brooks himself addressed the court for over two hours in a wide-ranging, rambling statement that touched on his faith, upbringing, children and mental illness. At one point, he apologized for the incident, which he said was not "planned" or "plotted."

"I want everyone to know, also the community of Waukesha, I want you to know that not only am I sorry for what happened, I'm sorry that you could not see what's truly in my heart. That you cannot see the remorse that I have," he said.

He also apologized to the judge for his antics and outbursts throughout the trial.

"Nothing about it was personal," he said. "I think it was just the pot boiling over."

At one point he asked to turn to address the victims in the gallery, which the judge denied.

"I don't think they're ready for that yet," Dorow said.

A jury found Brooks, 40, guilty last month on all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, for barreling his SUV into a Christmas parade on Nov. 21, 2021.

Those killed were Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.

When Dorow asked him what he thinks the court should do in regard to sentencing, Brooks said he did not understand the "true nature and cause of the charges."

"I also believe a decision was already made before we even got here," he said.

When asked what he thinks of a potential sentence of life without the possibility of parole, Brooks said he would like to go somewhere "where I can be helped."

Victims confront Brooks

Addressing the court on Tuesday during the first day of the sentencing, survivors detailed how Brooks robbed them of their sense of personal safety, trust and peace and affected them physically and mentally. Parents recalled frantically searching for their children, and the injuries they endured in the attack. Family members honored the memory of those who were killed. Many who addressed the court asked for the maximum sentence possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWjha_0jDCWsJX00
ABC News - PHOTO: Judge Jennifer Dorow is shown during the sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks on Nov. 15, 2022, in Waukesha, Wisc.

Several of those who spoke in court were children who recounted the horror and long-lasting impact of that day.

"I know that I lost a piece of myself that day, and I'm still trying to find it," one young victim who was dancing in the parade when the attack occurred told the court on Tuesday.

Another dancer who was injured in the parade spoke of being scared of cars at the bus stop.

"It is getting closer and closer to Nov. 21 and I don't think I'm ready for this day to come," the 12-year-old victim told the court on Tuesday. "On this day each year, I and many others will think of how a peaceful event that has been a tradition in Waukesha for over 50 years, and brought smiles and laughter to everyone, turned into tragedy."

MORE: Wisconsin Christmas parade victims: What we know about the lives lost

The sentencing hearing was briefly paused Tuesday morning after an unknown person threatened a mass shooting at the Waukesha County Courthouse, authorities said. The threat is under investigation and security at the courthouse was increased, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said.

Brooks was also briefly removed from the courtroom on Tuesday for what Dorow described as his continued "defiant behavior," which had included shouting at and interrupting the judge and prosecutors.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease but withdrew the plea in September. He dismissed his public defenders during the trial and went on to represent himself.

Prior to the start of the trial, Brooks' mother had written to the judge in September asking that he not be allowed to represent himself in court because "he is not stable mentally enough," Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reported at the time.

Comments / 22

Antonio Castro
3d ago

Who what he murdered those 6 people And injured many more. He’s going get 6 consecutive life sentences plus about 300 more years. He ain’t going anywhere but to his new home in the big house

Reply
13
judy van coevering
3d ago

listen to HIS FAMILY ask for leniency.... too late for that..... he needs to pay for the choices he made......

Reply
9
Could be anyone
3d ago

He should have been offered help earlier ?? More like he should have been raised in a household that taught respect for others lives is more like it .

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide

A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks speaks at his sentencing hearing

Darrell Brooks made his statement at his sentencing in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, following his conviction on charges tied to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He spoke for about two hours before the judge said they were moving on.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt

MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10. Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away. He's described as Black, between the ages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Officers find body of man inside vacant home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ten-month investigation leads to major drug bust in southeast Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a ten-month investigation, authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested a major drug dealer and captured several items. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleb ‘Band Gang’ Weaver was taken into custody on Thursday, November 10, and is being charged with several drug-related offenses.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Sacramento

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
ABC News

ABC News

911K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy