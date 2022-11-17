ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkKnn_0jDCWeCb00

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs.

Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m., 26 minutes after a fatal dose of pentobarbital began flowing into his body.

Barbee had been condemned for the February 2005 deaths of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in nearby Denton County.

In his final statement, Barbee talked about his faith in God and hoped this would not be a sad moment for his family and friends. He did not mention Underwood or her son and did not look in the direction of his victims’ family and friends, who watched from a viewing room and locked arms with one another during the execution.

“I’m ready warden. Send me home,” Barbee said, as he cried. “I just want everyone to have peace in their hearts.”

On Monday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously declined to commute Barbee’s death sentence to a lesser penalty or to grant a four-month reprieve.

Barbee received a lethal injection on the same day that Arizona executed Murray Hooper for killing two people during a home robbery in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve 1980. Hooper received a lethal injection Wednesday morning.

The executions come despite declining support in recent years for the death penalty across all political parties. About 6 in 10 Americans favor the death penalty, according to the General Social Survey, a major trends survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. While a majority continue to express support for the death penalty, the share has declined steadily since the 1990s, when nearly three-quarters were in favor.

Barbee was the fifth inmate put to death this year in Texas. He was the last inmate scheduled for execution this year in the state.

So far, 15 people, including Barbee, have been executed across the U.S. in 2022, all by lethal injection. This year’s total number of U.S. executions is already higher than last year’s 11, which was the lowest in more than three decades.

Two more executions in the U.S. are scheduled for Thursday — one in Alabama and one in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined an appeal from Barbee’s lawyers to halt his execution.

Barbee’s attorneys had asked the court to stay his execution, arguing his religious rights were being violated. They said that in the wake of a ruling by the high court on what spiritual advisers can do while in the execution chamber, the state prison system still had not created a written policy on the issue.

In March, the U.S. Supreme Court said states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their faith leaders pray and touch them during their executions. Texas prison officials didn’t formally update their policy but said they would review inmates’ petitions on a case-by-case basis and would grant most reasonable requests.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office had said in a previous court filing that Barbee’s claims were moot, as state prison officials are allowing his spiritual adviser to touch him and pray aloud during his execution. During the execution, Barbee’s spiritual adviser held his right hand and prayed aloud while the lethal injection was administered. As the powerful sedative took effect, Barbee could be heard snoring just before he let out his last breaths.

Also Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt denied a separate request by Barbee’s attorneys for an execution stay over claims the inmate’s right to avoid cruel and unusual punishment would be violated. His lawyers say Barbee had physical constraints which limited the movement of his shoulders and arms, and he would experience “intolerable pain and suffering” if he was executed in the normal manner with his arms outstretched on a gurney so that IV lines could be placed to deliver the lethal injection.

In a court filing from earlier this month, lawyers with the Texas Attorney General’s Office assured Hoyt that prison officials would make accommodations for Barbee and allow his arms to remain bent, and if needed would find another location to place the IV lines.

Prison workers took extra time before the execution to ensure IV lines could be inserted safely and without pain for Barbee, officials said. Since Barbee was not able to fully extend his arms, the IV lines were inserted in his right hand and on the side of his neck. Extra padding was provided to support his arms, which remained bent, close to his body during the execution.

“Our sympathy tonight is with the family and friends of Lisa and Jayden. We pray that they have peace,” said Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson, whose office prosecuted Barbee, in a statement.

Prosecutors said Barbee killed his ex-girlfriend and her son because he didn’t want his wife to know Underwood was seven months pregnant, presumably by him. DNA evidence later revealed Barbee wasn’t the father. Underwood owned a Fort Worth bagel shop, which was named after her son. She and her son were reported missing after failing to show up at a baby shower.

Barbee confessed to police he killed Underwood and her son but later recanted. Barbee said the confession was coerced. He has since maintained his innocent saying he was framed by his business partner.

His trial, including sentencing, took less than three days in February 2006.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

___

AP’s executions hub can be followed at: https://apnews.com/hub/executions

Comments / 61

Dania Smith
6d ago

Only 15 people have been executed in 2022. Sounds like they are way behind, they need to put in an express lane. There is no sense in someone that got the death penalty to sit for years and years, they sure didn’t give their victims years and years, get it done as quick as they took a life!!!!!

Reply(2)
14
Gary R
6d ago

What a creep and killer. It took way to long for this guy to get what he deserves. RIP! God Bless the families of those murdered.

Reply(1)
15
RarityStation51
6d ago

17 years after the murders.... As others are sitting on DR for nearly 4 decades, it shouldn't take this long.... Stephen got what he deserved.....

Reply
8
Related
The Associated Press

Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles suit

PHOENIX (AP) — The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit. A notice of settlement filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona shows that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa.
MESA, AZ
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop. The order said seven of the nine justices had agreed to the decision. It said one was disqualified and another did not participate. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich, or that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to charge he threatened Moms Demand Action

BOSTON (AP) — A 31-year-old Army veteran has pleaded guilty to charges that he made violent threats against an organization that supports stronger firearm laws. Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Wednesday that Drummond Neil Smithson made the threat in a letter he mailed to the Department of Veterans Affairs in July 2020. In it, Smithson referenced his concern that the VA would withhold his pension, and vowed that if they did, he would retaliate against members of the group Moms Demand Action, a coalition of volunteer groups that works to reduce gun violence. “If you take my pension there is going to be retaliation,” he wrote in the letter, according to information provided by the office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday. A second email informed workers their “layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without provision of COBRA,” referring to the federal law that gives people who lose their jobs an option to keep their employer-sponsored health insurance coverage under some circumstances.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday named his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to replace U.S. Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt as Missouri’s attorney general. Bailey, a 41 year old who has never held elected office, previously served as an assistant attorney general and assistant prosecuting attorney for Warren County. Bailey’s appointment marks the fourth time Parson has picked a replacement for a vacant statewide elected seat and Parson’s second time naming a new attorney general, a coveted position often used as a launching pad for higher political office. No other Missouri governor has filled more than three empty statewide elected positions, making Parson the most influential in Missouri history in terms of his impact on the executive branch through appointments.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa, the state’s most populous county, finished counting the last remaining ballots and the state attorney general demanded that officials there explain Election Day problems some voters experienced. Arizona voters elected a Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, and gave Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly a full six-year term in office. But the race...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her, giving them a chance to hear their loved one’s heart beating in its new home. Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center said was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient. “The only words that come this Thanksgiving for me is, I am so thankful and so grateful for science, for my family, for my God,” Nieves said. “But I can’t express enough that if it wasn’t for the donors, they are my angels, because they are the ones that allow me this second opportunity.” Newton’s mother, Bridgette Newton, carried a large photo of her daughter, a certified nursing assistant who died of a brain aneurysm.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head in the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at trial. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. In Texas late Wednesday, prison officials executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time. “After due consideration, the court finds that Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies for the purposes of setting an execution date under Mississippi Code,” Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote. “Accordingly, the court finds that the state’s motion to set execution date should be granted.” The ruling comes after the Mississippi attorney general’s office on Oct. 4 asked the court to set an execution date for Loden.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men were having a quiet moment of their own. “Ameen,” the players quietly said, using the Arabic word for amen. Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down. Thousands of games, the first since the Supreme Court in June ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field. The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy