Columbus County, NC

bladenonline.com

Mistletoe Market in Columbus County

In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket

NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
NEW BERN, NC
wpde.com

Person shot twice in East Laurinburg, deputy says

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot twice Friday evening on 7th Street in East Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office. Dover said the victim was hit in the stomach and arm. No...
LAURINBURG, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
country1037fm.com

Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses

Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings

According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...

