2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
bladenonline.com
Mistletoe Market in Columbus County
In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
WECT
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
WXII 12
North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
Laurel Hill Community Center staff exited to work with the community
LAUREL HILL — As the Laurel Hill Community Center gears up for its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29, the staff is already hard at work. Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham announced that Jennifer Townsend will be the center’s supervisor while Catherine “Austin” Pruitte will be the assistant in the brand-new building.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
wpde.com
Person shot twice in East Laurinburg, deputy says
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot twice Friday evening on 7th Street in East Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office. Dover said the victim was hit in the stomach and arm. No...
heraldadvocate.com
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Hoffman-Marston residents sue Richmond County and Oak Grove over continuing threat of military training site
HOFFMAN — Nine members of the Hoffman and Marston communities are suing Oak Grove Technologies, Richmond County, County Planning Director Tracey Parris and the town of Hoffman, due to the ongoing presence and actions of a military training center that has created numerous quality of life issues. The lawsuit...
country1037fm.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
ncdot.gov
N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings
According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
wpde.com
Scotland County woman talks about school fight that left her son badly hurt
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Joya Campbell said she didn't know what to think Thursday when she got a call from administrators at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. Campbell said her son had to be taken to the hospital after losing consciousness following the fight. "They were...
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
Lumberton’s Serilda Goodwin appears in holiday film
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lumberton’s Serilda Goodwin is showing off her acting chops in the holiday film “Another Christmas,&rdq
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
