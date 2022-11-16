Read full article on original website
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno
Foot Locker Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Reno, Nevada. The 465,000 square foot center will serve more than 300 stores on the West Coast, process more than 20 million units and employ 200 full-time workers. The center, which will be Foot Locker’s second largest in the US, represents a more than $40 million investment and will help cut down shipping times in the region by more than 50%, Foot Locker said. “The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “As we continue to...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
mymotherlode.com
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
2news.com
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters Celebrate Grand Re-Openings
On Friday, the Sparks community welcomed back the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. Later that day, the Reno community welcomed back its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event took place at each of these locations that included the recognition of...
Nevada Appeal
Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant
Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
2news.com
Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden
Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
2news.com
'SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas' Returns to Grand Sierra Resort in December
Shamrock Production’s signature holiday musical SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas is returning to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Reno’s acclaimed Grand Theatre. Tickets for SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas at GSR are on sale now and...
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dermatologist Dr. Billie Cassé debunks five common skin care myths
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have grown up being told one thing or another when it comes to what is good for your skin and what’s not. Now, Dr. Billie Cassé is explaining why some of those beliefs your mother instilled in you are not entirely accurate.
KOLO TV Reno
Remembering John Mayer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks and its schools lost one of their own this week. John Mayer, a third-generation resident, long-time educator and the longest-serving councilman in city history, passed away. I knew John Mayer when we were both serving in the Air Force. You always knew where...
2news.com
Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar
Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
2news.com
NDOW: 14-year-old followed all proper steps to deter mountain lion during encounter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is wrapping up an investigation into an encounter between a 14-year-old girl and a mountain lion that happened the morning of Thursday, November 10 in the Virginia Foothills of South Reno. The girl was walking her dog, a Great Pyrenees, on Terry Way a...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — It appears the question of whether a segment of Muller Lane Parkway is built hinges on whether Monterra developer Mike Pegram has to build two or four lanes. County commissioners approved sending a notice of breach of a development agreement on Thursday to Pegram. The county...
nnbw.com
Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno
Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
