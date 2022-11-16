ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Columbia Store Opens In Reno

Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
RENO, NV
Footwear News

Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno

Foot Locker Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Reno, Nevada. The 465,000 square foot center will serve more than 300 stores on the West Coast, process more than 20 million units and employ 200 full-time workers. The center, which will be Foot Locker’s second largest in the US, represents a more than $40 million investment and will help cut down shipping times in the region by more than 50%, Foot Locker said. “The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “As we continue to...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
mymotherlode.com

Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season

Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
MONO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters Celebrate Grand Re-Openings

On Friday, the Sparks community welcomed back the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. Later that day, the Reno community welcomed back its newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event took place at each of these locations that included the recognition of...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch announced this week that significant restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park has recently been completed. Two major grants and additional donations from the community made the work possible, and also grown an endowment fund and enabled public access and operational support at the public facility.
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Remembering John Mayer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks and its schools lost one of their own this week. John Mayer, a third-generation resident, long-time educator and the longest-serving councilman in city history, passed away. I knew John Mayer when we were both serving in the Air Force. You always knew where...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Riverside Farmers Market Hosting over 100 Local Artisans for Holiday Bazaar

Local Food Network, a Reno-based nonprofit that produces Reno’s only year-round farmers market (the Riverside Farmers Market), will host their Holiday Bazaar celebration on November 19, 2022 on Riverside Drive at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. The Bazaar will showcase over 70...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It appears the question of whether a segment of Muller Lane Parkway is built hinges on whether Monterra developer Mike Pegram has to build two or four lanes. County commissioners approved sending a notice of breach of a development agreement on Thursday to Pegram. The county...
MINDEN, NV
nnbw.com

Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno

Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

