What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: You Only Have 1 Day Left to Claim Your Money
If you haven't claimed your missing stimulus or child tax credit money yet, you're quickly running out of time to do so. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before the deadline is here.
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
It's a historically bad time to buy a home, and a leading economist says it might not get any better until 2024 at the earliest
First-time homebuyers are facing one of the toughest real estate markets in decades. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is more than 7%, the highest since 2002. One economist expects conditions to improve in 2024 as inflation eases. Eager homebuyers may be best served by focusing on...
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts so far, from Meta to Twitter.
Amazon has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
Investors should cash in gains from the recent stock surge because a recession looms if the Fed doesn't pivot, JPMorgan says
The stock market's rally since the October CPI report is an opportunity for investors to trim equity exposure, according to JPMorgan. The bank said despite the upside move in stocks, an economic recession remains a real possibility if the Fed doesn't pivot. "The disinflation wave could be much quicker and...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 17, 2022 | Rates down again as mortgage applications inch up
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates decreased again today and...
The average American savings balance by age, household size, and education level
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Data from the Federal Reserve shows...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends
Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher. You’re reading...
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
U.S. Bank Savings Account Rates for November
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is the fifth largest bank in this country with more than $500 billion in assets. U.S. Bank doesn't entice new customers with high-yield rates on savings accounts, but it does offer an attractive bank bonus for business checking accounts and currently runs specials on specific high-yield certificates of deposit. However, the annual percentage yield for its single savings account pales in comparison to the best rates currently available at other banks.
The middle class is getting left behind as low earners win higher wages and the richest see their wealth grow
The pandemic economy has been tumultuous, to say the least. The wealthiest of Americans have seen an influx of cash, while low-wage workers have managed to secure historic raises through bargaining, despite inflation creating a tight squeeze for anyone on a budget. But the middle-class has had no such bright...
A recession could hit white-collar workers the hardest. Here's why
White collar workers would be hit harder than blue collar workers if the United States enters a recession soon, according to one economist, who said businesses have undergone a dramatic restructuring after the pandemic.
