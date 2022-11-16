ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
HAWAII STATE
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Markets Insider

Get ready for the Great American Land Rush

The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'

Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Motley Fool

1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends

Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher. You’re reading...
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
CNET

U.S. Bank Savings Account Rates for November

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is the fifth largest bank in this country with more than $500 billion in assets. U.S. Bank doesn't entice new customers with high-yield rates on savings accounts, but it does offer an attractive bank bonus for business checking accounts and currently runs specials on specific high-yield certificates of deposit. However, the annual percentage yield for its single savings account pales in comparison to the best rates currently available at other banks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy