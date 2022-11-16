ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Iran Leader Says 'Enemies' May Target Workers as Protests Rage

DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country's "enemies" may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West

ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack

(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
US News and World Report

Turkish Air Strikes Hit Villages in Northern Syria -SDF

(Reuters) - Turkish aircraft shelled two villages populated with internally displaced people in northern Syria, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Twitter late on Saturday. Turkey said on Tuesday it plans to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completes a cross-border operation against outlawed...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Circus Boss Talks His Way Out of Trouble After Being Shot

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts. The decision was not a success. The Russian forces attacked, destroying...
US News and World Report

Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
US News and World Report

Polish Villagers Bury Man Killed in Blast Near Ukrainian Border

PRZEWODOW, Poland (Reuters) -One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Poland and other...
US News and World Report

First Ukrainian Passenger Train Rolls Into Newly Freed Kherson

KYIV/KHERSON (Reuters) - Jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on Saturday for the first time in more than eight months as residents of the newly liberated southern city greeted them on the platform with flowers and national flags. "I can't even put my feelings into words," said Hryhorii Vyrtosa,...
US News and World Report

North Korea Fires Missile, Vows 'Fiercer' Response to U.S., Allies

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned of "fiercer military responses" to U.S. efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret." North Korea has conducted a record number of such tests...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Welcomes MH17 Verdict, Wants Those Who Ordered Attack to Face Trial

KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
US News and World Report

Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Weapons Trader Bout

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe...
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Russia's Ukraine Invasion Offered Preview to Potential Global Tyranny

(Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday in a speech to a security forum in Canada. Austin's remarks were some of his strongest to date on the importance to the international community...

