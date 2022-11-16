Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication
The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County to see small increase in property taxes
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget is now finalized in Cortland County. Thursday night, officials adopted the budget for next year. Legislative Clerk Savannah Hempstead says there’s a small bump in property taxes. The total spending comes to about $150 million. One legislator voted against the budget.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
WKTV
Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements
Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas. The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley. Here are the recipients:. The town...
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
Fulton Mayor Announces City Government Joins ‘Neighbors’ Public Safety App Pilot Program
FULTON – Now, in addition to the city of Fulton police and fire departments, Fulton city government has now become active on Neighbors, a free Ring app used by millions of residents in communities across the U.S. to connect and share valuable safety information, whether or not they own a Ring device, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
Oswego Police Department K-9 Unit, Criminal Division Unit Grants Approved By Common Council
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council meeting was held last night, Monday, November 14. The meeting was brief with all 16 items on the agenda approved. 15 items were passed unanimously, one item passing by a margin of 5-1 with one excused (Resolution 344). Councilor McBrearty was excused from last night’s meeting.
Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
Onondaga County’s gas tax cap is set to expire soon; prices likely to rise
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s gas tax cap is set to expire at the end of the month, likely resulting in higher prices at the pump. County lawmakers voted in April to collect tax only on the first $3 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, regardless of the actual price at the pump.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/1/22 – 11/7/22
Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 11/07/22 Booking Number: 9079. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0411.03 I0 (4296) MOTORCYCLE VIOL:IMPROPER PLATE. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0410.01 I0 (5693) OPER UNREGISTERED MOTORCYCLE. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0381.06 I0 (4275) MOTORCYCLE HELMETS VIOL. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE. 01:01:06...
Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector
The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
Cayuga Nursing Program Again Named Among Best In New York State
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s Nursing program received its latest accolade this month when an organization of medical professionals named the College’s program among the best registered nurse programs in New York. Consistently named a top program by different evaluators, Cayuga’s Nursing program was honored by...
Locke Township residents worry of a landfill coming to their farm area
Locke Township leaders and residents are looking for answers after a township meeting was filled with residents concerned about recent land development.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
Mayor Barlow Appoints Paul Conzone Chief Of The Oswego Fire Department
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, November 15, Paul Conzone will be the next Chief of the Oswego Fire Department and Director of Emergency Management following the upcoming retirement of Chief Randy Griffin. Conzone is currently in his fifteenth year of service with the department, first hired as...
Fulton Lions Donate Book To Library For Diabetes Awareness Month
FULTON – In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month, the Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library. The book, “The Diabetes Cure: The 5-Step Plan to Eliminate Hunger, Lose Weight and Reverse Diabetes–for Good,” by Alexa Fleckenstein,...
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
Sewer challenges may derail townhome project
TOWN OF MANLIUS – A proposal by Brolex Properties to build 46 townhomes off Strawmount Trail adjacent to the Megnin Farms subdivision may be derailed because of sewer issues in Chittenango. On Monday, Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin met with the members of the Manlius Planning Board to ask...
Miller Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Miller began his career as a leasing consultant 10 years ago at a market rate property in Orlando, Florida. After being promoted to Assistant Property Manager at that location, he later became Property Manager at luxury apartments in that market. Since 2013, he has managed several communities in South and Central Florida, as well as US Virgin Islands, and most recently in Syracuse.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
