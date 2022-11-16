ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

iheartoswego.com

Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication

The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County to see small increase in property taxes

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget is now finalized in Cortland County. Thursday night, officials adopted the budget for next year. Legislative Clerk Savannah Hempstead says there’s a small bump in property taxes. The total spending comes to about $150 million. One legislator voted against the budget.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/1/22 – 11/7/22

Time/Date: 01:09:00 – 11/07/22 Booking Number: 9079. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0411.03 I0 (4296) MOTORCYCLE VIOL:IMPROPER PLATE. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0410.01 I0 (5693) OPER UNREGISTERED MOTORCYCLE. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0381.06 I0 (4275) MOTORCYCLE HELMETS VIOL. 01:01:06 11/07/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE. 01:01:06...
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector

The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Sewer challenges may derail townhome project

TOWN OF MANLIUS – A proposal by Brolex Properties to build 46 townhomes off Strawmount Trail adjacent to the Megnin Farms subdivision may be derailed because of sewer issues in Chittenango. On Monday, Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin met with the members of the Manlius Planning Board to ask...
MANLIUS, NY
Oswego County Today

Miller Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Miller began his career as a leasing consultant 10 years ago at a market rate property in Orlando, Florida. After being promoted to Assistant Property Manager at that location, he later became Property Manager at luxury apartments in that market. Since 2013, he has managed several communities in South and Central Florida, as well as US Virgin Islands, and most recently in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

