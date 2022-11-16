ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Mariachi Extravaganza powered by youth, puts on a great show

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Once a year, several hundred young people and parents head to the Lila Cockrell Theatre on the San Antonio River for an incredibly competitive music competition. It’s called the Mariachi Extravaganza and the competitive singing and playing stretches out for two long days. Cynthia Muñoz began the Mariachi Extravaganza 28 years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B launches a merchandise line for its superfans

Texas grocer H-E-B, known for its very loyal shoppers, is launching a merchandise line for its most-rabid superfans in honor of its 117th birthday. The branded gear from the H-E-B Brand Shop is currently only available at one store, in Kerrville, but H-E-B said it would roll out to more locations early next year. The grocer is selling H-E-B-branded T-shirts, socks, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, shoes, stickers and more.
KERRVILLE, TX
seguintoday.com

Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
SEGUIN, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
tpr.org

Military City, USA? New study explores how San Antonio supports troops, veterans, and military families

The report takes a holistic look at the lives of the military community in Greater San Antonio, including military personnel, veterans, and their families. Bexar County is now home to an estimated 159,000 veterans and more than 80,000 active-duty military service members. In a yearlong study, the authors explored five life domains: health, housing, financial stability, education, and social support.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Finding God In A Cloud of Smoke, And Other San Antonio Stories

A compromising encounter with the cops and a religious reawakening are among the stories in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, which is the first half of the November live show. The theme for this show was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

The best in fine cuisine at Taste of Atascosa

The 2022 Taste of Atascosa event held on Nov. 2 was a success!. Thank you to the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event, as well as all the participants and congratulations to the winners! Special thanks to all the sponsors. GOLD SPONSORS:. Allways Atascosa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram...
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record. They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season. “Well,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy