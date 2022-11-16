Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
Mariachi Extravaganza powered by youth, puts on a great show
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Once a year, several hundred young people and parents head to the Lila Cockrell Theatre on the San Antonio River for an incredibly competitive music competition. It’s called the Mariachi Extravaganza and the competitive singing and playing stretches out for two long days. Cynthia Muñoz began the Mariachi Extravaganza 28 years ago.
San Antonio Food Bank struggling to meet Thanksgiving demand, asking community for support
'It’s shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history,' San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
tpr.org
Keeping pigs as pets has become a porker of a problem in San Antonio
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. This is the story of three not so little pigs named French Fry, Speedy, and Charlotte. The City of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B launches a merchandise line for its superfans
Texas grocer H-E-B, known for its very loyal shoppers, is launching a merchandise line for its most-rabid superfans in honor of its 117th birthday. The branded gear from the H-E-B Brand Shop is currently only available at one store, in Kerrville, but H-E-B said it would roll out to more locations early next year. The grocer is selling H-E-B-branded T-shirts, socks, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, shoes, stickers and more.
seguintoday.com
Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
tpr.org
Military City, USA? New study explores how San Antonio supports troops, veterans, and military families
The report takes a holistic look at the lives of the military community in Greater San Antonio, including military personnel, veterans, and their families. Bexar County is now home to an estimated 159,000 veterans and more than 80,000 active-duty military service members. In a yearlong study, the authors explored five life domains: health, housing, financial stability, education, and social support.
KSAT 12
‘Families are struggling’: San Antonio Food Bank works to feed families for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is making a push to feed families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. “This is going down as the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, the cost of turkey and the sides, families are struggling,” said Eric Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank CEO.
San Antonio Current
The longtime King William home of a couple known for their handcrafted light fixtures is for sale
The late Isaac and Judith Maxwell became well known for their King William shop, which sold distinctive punched-metal light fixtures that became popular in high-end homes all over San Antonio. Turns out the couple's crafty streak also extended to home renovation. A two-bedroom, two-bath King William home lovingly restored by...
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
San Antonio Current
This 122-year-old San Antonio home for sale comes with a hidden basement speakeasy
A two-story home built in 1900 in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill area has hit the market. And in addition to all its classic charm, it includes a hidden basement speakeasy created by the couple that spent more than a year renovating the property. The basement bar is secreted behind a...
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
San Antonio Current
Here's where to cut your own Christmas tree within driving distance of San Antonio
Sure, you can buy a pre-cut tree from any local lot, or dust off that faux version in a box hidden somewhere in the attic. But there's something magical about the holiday tradition of going out into a field, finding the perfect Christmas tree and cutting it down yourself. Whether...
tpr.org
Finding God In A Cloud of Smoke, And Other San Antonio Stories
A compromising encounter with the cops and a religious reawakening are among the stories in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, which is the first half of the November live show. The theme for this show was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed.
Pleasanton Express
The best in fine cuisine at Taste of Atascosa
The 2022 Taste of Atascosa event held on Nov. 2 was a success!. Thank you to the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce for hosting the event, as well as all the participants and congratulations to the winners! Special thanks to all the sponsors. GOLD SPONSORS:. Allways Atascosa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram...
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record. They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season. “Well,...
