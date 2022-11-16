ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System

Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTVM

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

HOW DEMOCRATIC DISCOURAGEMENT’ ALLOWED GOP TO FLEX ITS MUSCLE IN MOBILE, MADISON COUNTIES

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County — the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New Alabama license plate to support sheriffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new license plate option called ‘Supporting Our Sheriffs’ will be available starting Dec. 1. According to the Alabama Dept. of Revenue, a set number of pre-numbered license plates were ordered based on pre-commitment numbers for each county in Alabama. For those interested in...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy