Allen: Alabama to withdraw from national voter clearinghouse; Merrill criticizes move
When Wes Allen takes office as secretary of state in January, he plans to withdraw the state from participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center. Allen campaigned on the issue, citing distrust of sending voter information to an out-of-state entity. “I made a promise that I would withdraw Alabama from...
Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
Alabama's incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database.
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Newly elected Rep. Brock Colvin will be youngest member of the Alabama Legislature
27-year-old Brock Colvin is now the youngest sitting member of the Alabama Legislature. Campaign Photo. Perhaps the youngest state legislator ever elected in Alabama was former state representative Kerry Rich, R-Albertville, who was 23 during his initial term in the state House in 1974. Now, 27-year-old Brock Colvin, Rich’s successor...
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
HOW DEMOCRATIC DISCOURAGEMENT’ ALLOWED GOP TO FLEX ITS MUSCLE IN MOBILE, MADISON COUNTIES
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County — the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
New Alabama license plate to support sheriffs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new license plate option called ‘Supporting Our Sheriffs’ will be available starting Dec. 1. According to the Alabama Dept. of Revenue, a set number of pre-numbered license plates were ordered based on pre-commitment numbers for each county in Alabama. For those interested in...
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson. Nurses with the...
Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility
Let's take a look at the details of relief payments. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Opinion | With losses and infighting, Alabama Democrats should be frustrated
Randy Kelley, left, and Tabitha Isner, right, were elected as chair and vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Last Wednesday morning was supposed to be different. A modest, but notable difference signaling the beginning of something new. A new era for Alabama Democrats. A post-midterm era with a handful...
Alabama solar farm owner to pay $500K to settle Clean Water Act violations
The owners of one of Alabama’s largest solar projects have agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act that occurred during the construction of a 1,100-acre solar farm in Chambers County, near LaFayette. The company -- AL Solar A, LLC -- has agreed to...
