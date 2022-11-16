Read full article on original website
Denison on Ice returns for 2022
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Denison on Ice returns Saturday at the intersection of West Main and South Mirick Avenue downtown. The skating rink will be open daily from 1 to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, the venue will offer adaptive skating for visitors who need special accommodations. City of Denison...
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
Denison student earns trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Not many kids get to hop out of a fire truck when they get dropped off for school. But that's exactly what Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got to enjoy on Thursday morning. "Crazy cool, I had a lot of fun," he said. Sam...
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
2022 Parade of Homes to feature Watson home
The Durant Education and Service Sorority is looking forward to their largest fundraising effort – the Parade of Homes! The Parade of Homes will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4. Homes on the tour will be open for viewing from 1-5 p.m. In conjunction with the Parade of Homes,...
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
Outstanding electrical bill at Texoma apartments may have been six figures, source says
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The lights are finally back at East Coast Apartments, but tenants said it doesn’t cease their worries or questions about what happened. “I don’t know who had the lights turned on or how it was turned on, but I’m thankful we got the lights and heat in here now,” said Ronnie Hall, a resident.
Tenants at multiple Sherman apartment complexes go without water after property management group fails to pay utility bills
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Residents have been without water for over 24 hours and Tuesday night they faced the possibility of having no electricity. However, residents say all of the bills are paid for, at least on their end. One tenant who preferred to remain anonymous said, “Who are these...
Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
Health experts warn of winter 'triple-demic'
(KTEN) — As the weather is getting colder, health professionals have concerns about three viruses flaring up at the same time: COVID-19, RSV and the flu. "RSV can be really dangerous to children and to adults over 65, but most people, if they have RSV, they don't know it," said Travis Garrett, a pharmacist at Family Pharmacy of Pottsboro. "Usually with the flu, you usually see a higher fever, muscle aches... and with COVID, it depends on which variant is in infection."
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
