WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
WOWT
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
WOWT
Omaha Police, community members look to prevent youth crime
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lately teenagers in the metro have been pulling triggers, and its caught the attention of the community and the police. Police and many other organizations are doing all they can to prevent violence. The area has seen this kind of outbreak of violence by youth in the community before.
WOWT
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday morning released the name of the victim of a deadly shooting. OPD said Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday of a shooting reported at 49th and Miami streets just after 3 p.m. No one had been arrested in connection with...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
WOWT
Shine a Light on Hunger: Omaha food bank needs your help
Americans are swiping the plastic now and worrying about the cost later, and that can have serious financial consequences. Millions awarded on Thursday for housing projects will help Omaha improve the housing crisis here. COVID-19 update for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago. Here are the latest COVID-19...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
WOWT
Election 2022: Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final round of Douglas County ballot counts made it official: Aaron Hanson will be the new sheriff. The race between Hanson, a Republican, and Democrat Greg Gonzalez remained close throughout Election Night and after the post-Election Day totals released by the Douglas County Election Commission’s update last Friday.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 18
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 18. 6. Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues. A woman claims that a man in her apartment building was throwing trash on her car.
WOWT
Omaha Thanksgiving running event supports local food bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lake Cunningham is a bit windy and cold right now but come Thursday, hundreds of people will lace up their sneakers and brave whatever conditions Thanksgiving throws their way for the Feast & Feathers Thanksgiving Trail Run. Organizers signed up more than 400 people to take...
WOWT
Food Bank of the Heartland hosts ‘Stuff the Truck’ to help fight hunger
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the season of giving and Food Bank of the Heartland is working to give back to those in need. Saturday they were stationed outside the Bakers at 132nd and West Maple, inviting shoppers to donate just a few groceries as they left the store.
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires official to take on city’s homeless issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office announced Wednesday that she has hired the city’s first homeless services coordinator. Tamara Dwyer, who currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, known as MACCH, will start the job Monday, Dec. 5. That experience will...
WOWT
Omaha Feztival of Trees brings joy to visitors, opportunity to Shriners
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In its fifth year, the Tangier Shrine Center’s Feztival of Trees has joined the ranks of holiday traditions in the Metro. The trees, donated and decorated by costs ranging from $500 to $5,000, have become more than symbols of the season. From them grows the possibility of service to families seeking medical care year round.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: River City Mixed Chorus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to the River City Mixed Chorus Artistic Director, Dr. A. Barron Breland about their upcoming Winter Concert: Wrapped in Rainbow at the Holland on December 10! RCMC’s Winter Holiday Concert, entitled Wrapped in Rainbow, is at the Holland Performing Arts Center - the first time for our holiday concert on this stage. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Council Bluffs to celebrate Winterfest amid freezing temperatures Friday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs residents will be out in the cold celebrating Winterfest Friday evening. Winterfest is a yearly holiday tradition put on by the City of Council Bluffs featuring events for the community. This year’s Winterfest is at Bayliss Park this Friday, Nov, 18, from 6...
WOWT
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
