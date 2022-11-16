Salehe Bembury is back with another collaboration — this time with Moncler. The creative took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the upcoming release, posting a close-up image of the co-created shoe. Not much information is revealed at the moment, but based on the teaser, we can see that the kicks arrive in a vintage-inspired palette of salmon pink, olive green, deep red, orange and more. The overall design seems to be inspired by the outdoors — a common theme in Bembury’s creations that also aligns with Moncler’s brand DNA — with thick laces. The shoes are highlighted with “MONCLER SALEHE BEMBURY” branding on the tongue, while the rest of the shoe is given curvy, wavy textures reminiscent of the designer’s previous releases with other footwear partners. A touch of contrast is added with a shaggy texture peeping through the overlays on the tongue.

1 DAY AGO