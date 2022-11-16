Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Reebok x Peppa Pig Unveil Third Collaboration
Reebok is joining Peppa Pig on the playground once more, presenting the third collaboration the footwear brand has embarked on with the pink icon. The Reebok x Peppa Pig collection will have you wishing it came in adult sizing as the entire range delivers wearable dopamine with its bright and playful colors. Including five of Reebok’s most popular children, the launch pays homage to the animated children show’s beloved characters.
Hypebae
This Is What a Stussy x New Balance 550 Collab Could Look Like
With the ongoing popularity of New Balance‘s kicks — specifically the 550s — and Stussy‘s collaborative releases such as the Nike Air Max Penny 2 and Converse Chuck 70 Hi, there’s no doubt a Stussy x New Balance drop would get sneakerheads excited. Thanks to...
Hypebae
Take a Closer Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
As New Balance nears the release of its 991 collaboration with JJJJound, more images of the anticipated sneaker have now surfaced. Previously spotted in a gray colorway, the kicks are now seen in a brown iteration. In usual JJJJound fashion, the design maintains a simple, minimalist aesthetic throughout, arriving with a gray mesh base on the upper. Suede overlays in tan and brown are seen throughout at the heel, toe box, lacing system and more, while the “N” logo offers a touch of contrast in black. The tongue is adorned with the New Balance 991 branding, while JJJJound’s logo is stamped onto the rear. The designs are rounded out with a translucent air sole.
Hypebae
Adidas Gets Christmas-Ready With Grinch-Themed Forum Low
With the holiday season just around the corner, adidas is cooking up Christmas-themed releases for its footwear lineup. This time around, the sportswear giant has covered its Forum shoes in shaggy green material as a celebration of the Grinch created by Dr. Seuss. This isn’t the first time the Grinch...
Hypebae
Unisex Brand Goods Jewellery Drops Debut Collection
London-based brand Goods Jewellery has just opened the “doors” of its online store, delivering uber-cool unisex pieces to complete your favorite fits. Loved for its handmade pieces, the accessories label got its start making truly unique, one of one rings and necklaces during the pandemic, giving the gift of highly individual drip.
Hypebae
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Hypebae
Deeba and CINTA's PJ Collaboration Can Be Worn Both to Sleep and on the Dance Floor
Deeba and CINTA have joined forces to release a PJ set that’s not just to wear to bed. Inspired by both labels’ muse, Mother Earth, the nightwear set features floral accents and a sweet pastel color palette. Made with Cupro EcoVero, a completely plant-based material produced from cotton...
Hypebae
Stussy x Nike Join Forces on a "Black/Green" Air Max Penny 2
Stussy and Nike are continuing their footwear partnership. Following up on recent releases such as the Air Max 2015, Air Force 1 Mid and Air Huarache LE, the duo is now gearing for a new drop featuring the Air Max Penny 2. The silhouette, which previously surfaced in a “Triple...
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Moncler Sneaker Collab
Salehe Bembury is back with another collaboration — this time with Moncler. The creative took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the upcoming release, posting a close-up image of the co-created shoe. Not much information is revealed at the moment, but based on the teaser, we can see that the kicks arrive in a vintage-inspired palette of salmon pink, olive green, deep red, orange and more. The overall design seems to be inspired by the outdoors — a common theme in Bembury’s creations that also aligns with Moncler’s brand DNA — with thick laces. The shoes are highlighted with “MONCLER SALEHE BEMBURY” branding on the tongue, while the rest of the shoe is given curvy, wavy textures reminiscent of the designer’s previous releases with other footwear partners. A touch of contrast is added with a shaggy texture peeping through the overlays on the tongue.
Hypebae
PopSockets’ New Dimensionals Collection Adds a Daring Fashion Twist to Your Tech Accessories
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Animal Print Hu NMD Returns in "Grey"
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back at it again, gearing up for the release of their latest Hu NMD style. The pair are revisiting an animal print iteration of the shoe they released earlier this year in June. Maintaining the original silhouette of the shoe, the design features a cheetah-inspired pattern knitted onto the sock-like upper. An updated version of its predecessor, the sneaker comes in a monochrome “Grey” colorway, featuring different shades for added contrast. The shoes are complete with dark gray-colored shoelaces and a BOOST sole, while a pop of neon green is found on the Pharrell Williams and Trefoil branding on the heel tab.
Hypebae
Jacquemus and British Rapper Central Cee Step Into a "Neve World" With Its Latest Winter Collection
Jacquemus is preparing for cozy season with its newest winter collection. Starring British rapper Central Cee, made for sipping spiked hot chocolate by the fireplace, the mélange of garments deliver luxurious, uber-soft fluffy soft knits. Appearing in a rainbow of shades from a deeply saturated pink and purple colorway,...
Hypebae
UPDATE: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"
UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, “No. 2”. The “No.2” perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer’s campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.
Hypebae
A Look Inside the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" Exhibition in NYC
Originally hosted at the Montréal Museum of Fine Arts back in 2019, the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition has now landed in New York City‘s Brooklyn Museum. Slated to open to the public later this week, the exhibit was celebrated at an opening event, which saw attendance from celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Tinashe and more. Curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, the show highlights Thierry Mugler‘s career as a couturier and designer with around 130 looks displayed throughout the space, which previously featured an exhibition honoring Virgil Abloh.
Hypebae
Introducing ZERO, the Gen Z-Powered Start-Up Driving Sustainable Change
You’ve heard you are what you eat, but what about what you wear? This is a question that has been on the ZERO founders, Eliana Konsker and Brigitte Canty, minds. The creative duo started their e-commerce platform ZERO to bridge the gap between green consumers and extensively vetted, eco-friendly brands. By offering a transparent shopping destination in which shoppers can make conscious of what they buy, Konsker and Canty hope to bring positive change at the industry level. ZERO proves style and sustainability can and must co-exist through a curated range of pieces ethically made.
Hypebae
Stussy x Dries Van Noten Heads to The Beach for Holiday 2022 Collection
Stussy and Dries Van Noten teased their collaborative Holiday 2022 collection earlier this month, placing Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea in the spotlight. Take a sartorial departure from the colder months’ traditionally reserved attire, the Belgian and Southern California fashion brands married their seemingly disparate aesthetics to present a dynamic collection. A glimpse of the range of garments highlighted sophisticated smoking blazers outfitted with shimmering sequined pinstripes, alongside trippy army green parkas adorned with psychedelic patches.
