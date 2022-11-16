Read full article on original website
Related
moneyweek.com
How much tax will you pay after the Autumn Statement?
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a series of allowance freezes, spending cuts and tax increases worth £55bn as part of his Autumn Budget to raise money for the government as the country grapples with the rising cost of living amid rampant inflation. The latest figures from the Office for National...
moneyweek.com
Autumn Budget: what does it mean for your finances?
The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, presented his long-awaited Autumn Budget on Thursday. The overriding message from the statement was clear - the UK needs to get its financial house in order. The Chancellor announced a range of tax hikes and spending cuts as part of his plan to try and get...
moneyweek.com
Bill Dinning: Britain is a bargain – but global stocks could fall further
Book your place at the MoneyWeek Wealth Summit by 5pm on Monday 21 November and use the code FLASH100 for a 25% discount on your ticket! If you are a MoneyWeek subscriber you get the biggest discount: 33% off. Simply enter your subscriber email address when prompted on the ticket booking website: www.moneyweekwealthsummit.co.uk.
moneyweek.com
Share tips of the week – 18 November
Shares in online car marketplace Auto Trader (LSE: AUTO) have been hurt by consumers tightening purse strings, motor retailers’ lower advertising spending and the shift away from growth stocks. Still, the firm has been able to keep “squeezing more out of retailers”, which helped boost revenue for the six months to 30 September by 16% year-on-year.
Comments / 0