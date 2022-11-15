MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.

