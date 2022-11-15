Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – November 19-20, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-012>017-022>024-032>035-200500- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0013.221120T0300Z-221120T1500Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge- Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. Bedford, and Amherst. 159 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
theappalachianonline.com
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
ednc.org
How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback
North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
School bus driver cited after crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver in Catawba County was cited with a ticket after causing a crash around noon Thursday, according to Catawba County Schools. The crash happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127. According to the school district, the bus driver tried turning left across traffic when it was hit by a car going south on Highway 127.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Catawba County law enforcement gives out Thanksgiving meals to those in need
NEWTON, N.C. — Law enforcement in Catawba County spent Friday morning providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police plans to feed over 100 families. Several retired officers loaded up their vehicles to deliver the food, as some of the families can’t leave...
WLOS.com
Man dies after being stabbed, run over in Walmart parking lot; suspect on the loose
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership
A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged. The names of the juveniles were not released due to their age. Jamarion Maliki Jones of Winston-Salem is facing numerous...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
lincolntimesnews.com
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
