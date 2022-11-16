Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar
The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband
England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain's armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.France had also been expected to participate but captain Hugo Lloris has decided against taking part, in order to “show respect to Qatar”.Fifa launched their own armband campaign on Saturday, in partnership...
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
BBC
Soccer-England captain Williamson says she has no interest in the men's World Cup
Nov 18 (Reuters) - England captain Leah Williamson said on Friday that she had no interest in watching the upcoming men's World Cup in Qatar, adding that the tournament has a huge shadow over it.
Where and when to watch England at the Qatar World Cup
England will be hoping to end its 56-year long wait for an international trophy at the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales boss Robert Page and the valleys football factory
As hard autumnal rain sweeps across the Rhondda valley, a thick grey mist hangs atop the mountain which towers over the village of Pentre. Amid the darkening early-evening gloom, there is the piercing glare of floodlights. They belong to a football pitch, split into four sections to accommodate training sessions...
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison
A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
Soccer-Points at premium for U.S and Wales in high-stakes opener
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States and Wales will head into Monday's World Cup clash knowing that victory could decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, with England fancied as heavy favourites to advance as group winners.
REVEALED: England have picked an alcohol-free luxury beach resort and Belgium have a theme park with go-karts, while reigning champions France plumped for a lavish 'Arabian Palace'... where all 32 teams are staying for the Qatar World Cup
This is where all 32 countries will be staying and training at the Qatar World Cup, with England selecting an alcohol-free beach resort, Germany staying at a wellness retreat and Belgium's base boasting a water park. Each nation was shown a number of choices for their accommodation with inspection visits...
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.
Ben Davies welcomes Wales’ chance to do ‘something special’ at World Cup
Ben Davies has welcomed the opportunity for Wales to mark their first World Cup for 64 years by “doing something special”.Wales start their campaign against the United States on Monday to end the longest wait of any nation between successive appearances at the finals.On playing at the World Cup, Davies said: “It’s more a feeling that we’ve done the Euros so what’s the next step we can take.“By reaching the World Cup and to have the chance of doing something special, that’s a feeling which is difficult to describe.”Five players – skipper Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans' anger at Qatar alcohol ban
Wales fans have voiced anger and disappointment at the last-minute ban on alcohol in Qatar World Cup stadiums. Some are worried about how fans will react if the authorities make other late changes, and they fear it could even encourage pre-game binge drinking. Alcohol was to be served in venues...
BBC
Scotland v England: Players reflect on teams' first women's international 50 years on
It is exactly 50 years since England and Scotland met on a chilly afternoon at Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock for their first official women's international match. England recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 and, to celebrate the anniversary, a five-part podcast called 'My Moment in History: Kicking Off the Women's Game' has been produced by the BBC.
What is England’s World Cup ITV curse, and how have Three Lions results fared on BBC and ITV?
ENGLAND supporters will be hoping the Three Lions can give them a World Cup trophy as an early Christmas present this winter. And the announcement of their first match being broadcast on BBC ONE has filled fans with joy. What is England's ITV curse?. Compared to when England are shown...
Denmark 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Denmark 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKKasper Schmeichel36Nice (France) 2DFJoachim Andersen26Crystal Palace (England) 3DFVictor Nelsson24Galatasaray (Turkey) 4DFSimon Kjær (captain)33Milan (Italy) 5DFJoakim Mæhle25Atalanta (Italy) 6DFAndreas Christensen26Barcelona (Spain) 7MFMathias...
