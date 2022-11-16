Read full article on original website
Missing woman, 25, who disappeared from her Buckinghamshire home four days ago is found safe and well following urgent police appeal
A 25-year-old woman who disappeared from her Buckinghamshire home four days ago has been found safe and well. Enya, whose last name was not disclosed, vanished from her home in Milton Keynes on Saturday. Police launched an urgent appeal to find her early Wednesday afternoon after having been 'very concerned'...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
'We're sorry - we could have saved them': Police apologise to young mother, 22, and her mother murdered by her estranged husband after she made FOUR 999 calls begging for help
The family of a mother and daughter murdered by the daughter's abusive ex-partner say they were failed 'beyond imagination' after a coroner ruled police errors contributed to their deaths. Raneem Oudeh, 22, was murdered outside her mother Khowla Saleem's home in Solihull, West Midlands, just after midnight on August 27,...
Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Believes Her Death Was A Setup, Not An Accident: Watch
The 25-year-old was found dead in her Los Cabos hotel room under questionable circumstances. The mysterious and unfortunate death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson has been taking the internet by storm. The young woman was vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends last month. Just a day after arriving, staff found her dead in her hotel room. Initially, the girl’s travel mates told her parents that alcohol poisoning was the cause of her death. However, her father believes otherwise.
18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged
A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week. Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
Possible 'Somerset Gimp' Caught In Bizarre Video, Arrested Following Years of Sightings
Police say this instance was similar to other incidents which caused "significant alarm and distress to members of the public." A person -- or possibly people -- scaring the North Somerset area of England since 2019 in a black latex bodysuit similar to one worn by the Rubber Man on "American Horror Story" may have been caught on film.
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met
Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
Unlicensed tattoo artist jailed for 13 years after raping unconscious woman
An unlicensed tattoo artist who “exploited and abused” a woman’s trust before raping her while she was unconscious at his flat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road, Wembley, north-west London, was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.As the “distraught” woman went home after the...
'Huge' Chance Idaho Murderer Left Blood, Footprint at Scene: Ex-Detective
"The suspect is walking in blood—there should be a shoeprint, a footprint, a bootprint, there should be something at that scene," a former detective said.
Police identify remains of four men found following mill fire
The remains of four men found following a mill fire have been identified after police travelled to Vietnam to collect DNA samples.Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in July after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on May 7.On Friday, Greater Manchester Police said the men had been identified as Cuong Van Chu, 39, Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le.A file has been passed to the coroner and inquests into their deaths are due to be opened in the coming weeks, a force spokesman said.The...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
EXCLUSIVE: Couple's incredible tale of survival after alleged axe-wielding car thief tried to steal their LandCruiser after his getaway car got bogged - with woman's scream likely saving them both
A couple has told of the dramatic moment they allegedly had their four-wheel-drive stolen by an axe-wielding man just outside one of Australia's most popular holiday spots. Jaye Irving and Julie Naturel, from the idyllic Byron Bay region on NSW's north coast, were packing for a working holiday to New Caledonia on October 23 when they heard the engine start on Mr Irving's LandCruiser HJ45.
Family of Miles Stanton Say Body of Missing 21-Year-Old Found
Stanton's mother flew to Oregon after hearing that her son was missing.
Idaho murder victim’s sister calls for students to flee town as police admit threat is wider than thought
The sister of one of the four students fatally stabbed in Idaho has urged students to leave the town of Moscow as the killer still remained at large, with the police confirming a threat to the community.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow on Sunday.According to the police, the victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife”, which hasn’t been recovered yet.The authorities earlier insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” but on Wednesday...
