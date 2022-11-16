ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda City Biz WIRE

AgFirst welcomes Darrick Paul as Chief Human Resources Officer

COLUMBIA, SC – AgFirst Farm Credit Bank is pleased to welcome our new Chief Human Resources Officer Darrick Paul. Paul was selected after an extensive nationwide search and will serve on the bank’s executive management team. Paul brings a wealth of Human Resources leadership experience spanning 16 years...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Rox Pollard III joins Colliers | South Carolina as Brokerage Associate

Columbia, SC – Colliers | South Carolina is pleased to announce that Rox Pollard III has joined the firm as a Brokerage Associate in its Columbia office. Pollard works alongside real estate specialists Rox Pollard Jr., Danny Bonds and John Gressette on the Colliers Retail Services Team. In his...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Winner: Fawn Pedalino

Tuesday, Nov. 8, Republican candidate Fawn Pedalino won the election for State House of Representatives District 64 with a percent of 58.33 of the votes for Clarendon. The Manning Times sent a list of questions to Pedalino, and her responses are below. TMT: Your campaign was based on transparency and...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC
etxview.com

Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity

A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Art Center To Host One Day Workshops

Parks and Recreation will be hosting two one-day workshops at the Columbia Art Center. Participants in this workshop will learn how to build their own paper lanterns using paper, tree limbs, dowels and glue. Once they are completed, they will march with lanterns in the Winter Solstice Parade on December 21, 2022. Registration deadline is November 30. Class size is limited to a minimum of 3 to a maximum of 15 and will occur on the following dates:
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
