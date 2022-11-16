Read full article on original website
Soda City Biz WIRE
AgFirst welcomes Darrick Paul as Chief Human Resources Officer
COLUMBIA, SC – AgFirst Farm Credit Bank is pleased to welcome our new Chief Human Resources Officer Darrick Paul. Paul was selected after an extensive nationwide search and will serve on the bank’s executive management team. Paul brings a wealth of Human Resources leadership experience spanning 16 years...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Rox Pollard III joins Colliers | South Carolina as Brokerage Associate
Columbia, SC – Colliers | South Carolina is pleased to announce that Rox Pollard III has joined the firm as a Brokerage Associate in its Columbia office. Pollard works alongside real estate specialists Rox Pollard Jr., Danny Bonds and John Gressette on the Colliers Retail Services Team. In his...
WIS-TV
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston. The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.
'Claflin’s forever first lady': Tisdale Memorial Gardens honors the late Alice Carson Tisdale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University on Friday honored the life and legacy of former First Lady Mrs. Alice Carson Tisdale, who died in July 2020. Tisdale served as its first lady for 25 years and founding director of the honors college named in her honor. “We say our last...
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
manninglive.com
Meet the Winner: Fawn Pedalino
Tuesday, Nov. 8, Republican candidate Fawn Pedalino won the election for State House of Representatives District 64 with a percent of 58.33 of the votes for Clarendon. The Manning Times sent a list of questions to Pedalino, and her responses are below. TMT: Your campaign was based on transparency and...
WLTX.com
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized
CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Art Center To Host One Day Workshops
Parks and Recreation will be hosting two one-day workshops at the Columbia Art Center. Participants in this workshop will learn how to build their own paper lanterns using paper, tree limbs, dowels and glue. Once they are completed, they will march with lanterns in the Winter Solstice Parade on December 21, 2022. Registration deadline is November 30. Class size is limited to a minimum of 3 to a maximum of 15 and will occur on the following dates:
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
WRDW-TV
Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
Sumter high school student jumps into action to provide medical attention she learned in health science class
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center. "When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one...
South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
wach.com
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
