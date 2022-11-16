Parks and Recreation will be hosting two one-day workshops at the Columbia Art Center. Participants in this workshop will learn how to build their own paper lanterns using paper, tree limbs, dowels and glue. Once they are completed, they will march with lanterns in the Winter Solstice Parade on December 21, 2022. Registration deadline is November 30. Class size is limited to a minimum of 3 to a maximum of 15 and will occur on the following dates:

