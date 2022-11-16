Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Buck Showalter Was Not a Deserving ‘Manager of the Year’IBWAACooperstown, NY
NYC artist shares personal dementia story in new art exhibit
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn artist is using his own experience with his grandmother to help others going through the challenges of having loved ones living with dementia. It can be an incredibly painful time having a loved one battling dementia. Modesto Flako Jimenez hopes sharing his own story in a new art exhibit […]
thebannercsi.com
Could Your Student Activity Fee Be Utilized Better?
According to the student body president, your student activity fee is being used in an old, antiquated earmarking system and money needs to be redistributed among other departments. Photo Credit: Vinny Masocol. “During the pandemic, there was no one running for student government, and then I sent this giant email...
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
Widow kicked out of home, African art collection in jeopardy, as city orders demo of Bed-Stuy building
Gary Purdy, holding a flashlight, observes the a mask that hangs at the shuttered Simmons Collection African Arts Museum in Bed-Stuy. The museum was founded, and directed by Stanfield Simmons Jr., until his death in 2010. Now, his widow, Barbara Wentt-Simmons is trying to stave off of the destruction of the building that houses both the museum, and her home. The building owner won a temporary reprieve after Gothamist began making inquiries. [ more › ]
anash.org
Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim
Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
bkreader.com
Meet the Bushwick Barber whose Home has Become a Haven for Venezuelan Migrants
In the heart of Bushwick is a Venezuelan barber who for years has opened his Brooklyn home to friends, acquaintances and strangers arriving from his native country. Juan Sanchez, a 51-year-old father and husband who comes from a large family and has many […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses
A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
bronx.com
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
An investigation is underway after three women were found dead in Queens.
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn weed shop raided
The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
evgrieve.com
Let there be sidewalk here on Avenue C!
We've received several messages from readers noting that workers have been removing the longstanding sidewalk bridge on the west side of Avenue C between Sixth Street and Seventh Street ... The sidewalk bridge and construction equipment has been up along these NYCHA-owned buildings since at least 2015. The sidewalk was...
NY1
Some parents concerned after industrial accident takes place on Staten Island school grounds
One mother, who did not feel comfortable showing her face on camera or using her name, said she picked up her daughter from P.S. 4 on Staten Island Wednesday and was concerned about how she was acting. “We started doing homework, around 3:45 and her eyes started to kind of...
