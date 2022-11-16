ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MLB

10 from Compton Academy sign college letters of intent

After spending as much as half their lives honing their baseball and softball skills at Major League Baseball’s first youth academy in Compton, Calif., a talented group of high school student-athletes are heading to college next year. Fittingly, they took that next step in the very place where it...
COMPTON, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
maritime-executive.com

Container Ports: Land Grab

Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
LONG BEACH, CA
CarBuzz.com

These Were The Biggest Reveals From The 2022 LA Auto Show

This year's 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show may not have been as large as previous years, but the final North American show of the year did not disappoint with several pretty big reveals. Some of the highlights include the first-ever pretty Toyota Prius, an off-road 911 variant, and several upcoming electric vehicles. These are the most important reveals from the 2022 LA Auto Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy