Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomers
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
USC vs. UCLA score prediction by college football computer model
Two old Pac-12 rivals square off this weekend as USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with a ton on the line in the Pac-12 championship race. USC comes in at first place in the conference standings at 9-1 and with a 7-1 mark in league play, just 1 point in a loss at Utah keeping the Trojans from being ...
Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
The Bruins have added a third commit to their incoming recruiting class, finally reeling in a guard to build out their future backcourt.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC is the first school ever to sign the number one recruit in men’s and women’s basketball in the same year
Top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier announced his commitment to USC men’s basketball on his Instagram Live Wednesday morning alongside ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, capping an already a good week for USC basketball fans. Collier, the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to recruiting analysts 24/7 Sports,...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Breaking: JSerra, football coach Scott McKnight part ways; Third Trinity League coach to leave post in one week
JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano football coach Scott McKnight will not return for the 2023 season, it was just announced in a press release. He's the third football coach from the vaunted Trinity League of the Southern Section in the past week to either step down or part ways. ...
MLB
10 from Compton Academy sign college letters of intent
After spending as much as half their lives honing their baseball and softball skills at Major League Baseball’s first youth academy in Compton, Calif., a talented group of high school student-athletes are heading to college next year. Fittingly, they took that next step in the very place where it...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
maritime-executive.com
Container Ports: Land Grab
Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
Bass again takes wider lead over Caruso in LA mayor's race update
Karen Bass has again widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the LA mayoral race according to Tuesday's update.
Rapper arrested on attempted murder charges
A Los Angeles-based rapper was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for a shooting that occurred near Town Square last month. Metro Police says that 25-year-old Johnathan Porter was arrested on Monday.
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
foxla.com
Actress Denise Richards shot at in road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports
Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in South Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ. No one was injured in the shooting.
These Were The Biggest Reveals From The 2022 LA Auto Show
This year's 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show may not have been as large as previous years, but the final North American show of the year did not disappoint with several pretty big reveals. Some of the highlights include the first-ever pretty Toyota Prius, an off-road 911 variant, and several upcoming electric vehicles. These are the most important reveals from the 2022 LA Auto Show.
