Bozeman, MT

High School Football PRO

Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice


BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History

With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana

ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Exclusive: Montana State's Big Cat, Little Cat bond in two-QB system

BOZEMAN — Before the start of the 2022 season, there were several rumblings about Montana State implementing a two-quarterback system due to the addition of Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers in the offseason. While originally head-scratching since sophomore Tommy Mellott had just led the Bobcats on a historic playoff run...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MHP: drive with caution heading into Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA, Mont. - Before the Brawl of the Wild game begins, we’re tracking how we can get you to the game safely no matter where you're traveling from. Montana highway patrol are expecting a high-volume number of cars to hit these roads from all parts of the state, especially over the next 24 hours as we near closer to kick off time. Whether game goers are starting their travels from Billings, Missoula, or Great Falls you’re asked to drive with extra caution. Officials are keeping a close eye on Interstate 90, which they're predicting will be the main "artery* roadway for folks coming in and out of the Bozeman area.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

[PHOTOS] Excited Bobcat Fans Welcome College Gameday to Bozeman

The ESPN College Gameday bus rolled through downtown Bozeman on Thursday, and Bobcats fans lined the streets to welcome the crew to town. College Gameday will be live from Dyche Field on the Montana State University campus on Saturday morning. College football fans across Montana have been sharing their excitement on social media all week.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21

The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
BOZEMAN, MT
ROCK 96.7

Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again

A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
BOZEMAN, MT

