MISSOULA, Mont. - Before the Brawl of the Wild game begins, we’re tracking how we can get you to the game safely no matter where you're traveling from. Montana highway patrol are expecting a high-volume number of cars to hit these roads from all parts of the state, especially over the next 24 hours as we near closer to kick off time. Whether game goers are starting their travels from Billings, Missoula, or Great Falls you’re asked to drive with extra caution. Officials are keeping a close eye on Interstate 90, which they're predicting will be the main "artery* roadway for folks coming in and out of the Bozeman area.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO