ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer Captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game...
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
Want Local? Three Montana Events You Need To See To Believe
Not everyone in Bozeman is going to be attending the big game this weekend. Yes, Brawl of the Wild is highly popular, but there are still folks that don't have tickets or just don't choose to go. Luckily for those folks, there is still a whole lot of fun to be had here in Bozeman.
Shovelers show up to prepare Bobcat Stadium for Cat-Griz game
Students are putting in some hard work and elbow grease at Bobcat Stadium to make things presentable for Saturday’s game. But, this isn’t free labor we’re talking about.
College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana
ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately
A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
Exclusive: Montana State's Big Cat, Little Cat bond in two-QB system
BOZEMAN — Before the start of the 2022 season, there were several rumblings about Montana State implementing a two-quarterback system due to the addition of Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers in the offseason. While originally head-scratching since sophomore Tommy Mellott had just led the Bobcats on a historic playoff run...
MHP: drive with caution heading into Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA, Mont. - Before the Brawl of the Wild game begins, we’re tracking how we can get you to the game safely no matter where you're traveling from. Montana highway patrol are expecting a high-volume number of cars to hit these roads from all parts of the state, especially over the next 24 hours as we near closer to kick off time. Whether game goers are starting their travels from Billings, Missoula, or Great Falls you’re asked to drive with extra caution. Officials are keeping a close eye on Interstate 90, which they're predicting will be the main "artery* roadway for folks coming in and out of the Bozeman area.
Search and Rescue finds missing person safe in Bozeman urban search
A missing person was found Thursday night in dangerously cold weather after Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers conducted an extensive urban search in Bozeman.
Famous ESPN College GameDay truck arrives in Bozeman on Thursday
The famous ESPN College GameDay truck is arriving in Bozeman on Thursday. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren has everything you need to know.
Exclusive: "Montana tough" QB Lucas Johnson relishes leadership role with Griz
MISSOULA — Lucas Johnson came to Montana after spending four years at Georgia Tech and two others at San Diego State, and has taken the reins of the Grizzlies offense as its No. 1 quarterback in 2022. Though he's missed all or parts of three games due to injuries,...
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
[PHOTOS] Excited Bobcat Fans Welcome College Gameday to Bozeman
The ESPN College Gameday bus rolled through downtown Bozeman on Thursday, and Bobcats fans lined the streets to welcome the crew to town. College Gameday will be live from Dyche Field on the Montana State University campus on Saturday morning. College football fans across Montana have been sharing their excitement on social media all week.
Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium. A powerful Cats rushing attack and numerous Griz miscues allowed MSU defeat its rival from Missoula for the fifth time in the last six matchups. The Bobcat offense...
Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again
A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
