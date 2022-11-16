Read full article on original website
Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky
Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
Kentucky bankers: Daniel Cameron trying to create 'state surveillance system'
The Kentucky Bankers Association is suing Attorney General Daniel Cameron for allegedly exceeding his legal authority and violating free speech rights with his recent subpoenas and demands for information sent to six major banks doing business in the state. The lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court two weeks ago, is...
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
Educators meet with Ky. lawmakers about priorities ahead of General Assembly session
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With the 2022 election in the rearview mirror, all eyes are turning to Frankfort for the 2023 session of the General Assembly. A number of groups have topics they want to bring up in January and educators took time Thursday to make sure they’re all on the same page.
