Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO