Butte, MT

Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
NBCMontana

Butte Courthouse closed for filming Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will be closed to the public this Saturday for filming. Officials ask people not to linger outside or try to enter the building.
BUTTE, MT
mtpr.org

A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation

Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide. According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana

As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
CLANCY, MT
High School Football PRO

Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bozeman High School football team will have a game with Capital High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Beloved 7-year-old 'Hulk' of Butte battles terminal cancer with community's love

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that a town has its very own superhero. But Butte has got one, and his name is Hulk. Michael Schow Jr., 7, has already fought so much through his young life, and his battle with terminal cancer could be his last. But the love he's received from his family, his favorite first responders, and the community has been the only word fitting for a Hulk: incredible.
BUTTE, MT

