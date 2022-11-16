Read full article on original website
Thousands bid in 3rd annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction, benefitting Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's third annual Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger wraps up Sunday evening, benefitting Louisville's Dare to Care and Lexington's God's Pantry Food bank. The virtual auction features more than 400 items, including raffles for single bottles of rare bourbon, bourbon experiences and even a bundle...
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
UofL Health celebrates achievement of national credentialing recognition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating its achievement of the gold standard of nursing excellence. The health care provider received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing. UofL Health was especially...
Wranglers catch final loose cow in Louisville more than 4 weeks after it escaped into Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than four weeks after about a dozen cows got loose in Cherokee Park, the final one was captured Saturday. In a Facebook Live video early Saturday afternoon, Tara Bassett documented the cow being chased by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. The cows first...
Study finds structural concerns over Hogan's Fountain Pavilion stem from original design
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wood so rotted, it's turned to mulch. That's how the beams at a popular Cherokee Park pavilion are being described. Hogan's Fountain Pavilion closed in May over safety and structural concerns. The results of a structural assessment study further explain why it's unsafe. The study shows...
ElderServe announces plans for $5M renovation of west Louisville senior center, names new CEO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ElderServe announced plans for a $5 million renovation of its west Louisville senior center. The Louisville nonprofit said Thursday it wants to add an adult day care center "to provide 'day care' for frail seniors," a neighborhood nutrition center, exercise classes and more to the facility at 28th and Magazine streets, as well as other increased services.
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Community meetings to provide information on new JCPS schools in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new Jefferson County Public Schools will open in the city's west end next year. Now, there's an opportunity to learn more about them. JCPS is hosting community meetings to share details about the new west Louisville elementary and middle schools. The elementary school meeting will...
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
Louisville Water Company sends 'swimming robot' to check Prospect water main
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company sent a 6-foot-long robot down a water main to look for problems Thursday morning. The robot checks for leaks and evaluates the strength of the pipe. It started at Louisville's water treatment plant in Prospect and went all the way to North...
New cocktail class venue, Liquor Lab, opens in Louisville's NuLu Marketplace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new venue in Louisville is teaching people how to make world-class cocktails. Liquor Lab held a soft opening at NuLu Marketplace in late October. Since then, the venue that can accommodate around 40 people has hosted four public classes. Owen Meyer, founder and CEO of...
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
$18.5 million investment by Louisville company will bring 100+ jobs to Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company will invest more than $18 million to build a new manufacturing campus in Scottsburg. In a news release this week, GIM, Inc. announced the details of its plans to build a facility on a plot of West Weir Road formerly occupied by Tokusen USA. The building has been vacant for more than a decade.
Froggy's Popcorn set to open first storefront in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Froggy's Popcorn will soon open on Barret Avenue in the Highlands. It's the brand's first retail location. Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018, making her own recipes to create her flavors of popcorn. The products were only sold online or at Froggy's Mobile Snack Shack.
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
FROST FLOWERS: The Science Behind This Unique Weather Phenomenon...
With air temperatures down in the 20's away from Louisville this morning and a couple other conditions being just right, we saw some frost flowers! I have to give a huge shout-out to Astrid Richter for sending us the picture below of the frost flowers in Brooks, KY. If you ever see something like this, please send us your pictures so we can show them on TV! To find them, look for tall weeds, especially in locations that are seldom mowed.
Findings released from 2019 study focused on impact of LMPD's de-escalation training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before Breonna Taylor's death and the social justice protests that followed, a group of researchers had their focus on the Louisville Metro Police Department. The researchers studied the impact of the department's de-escalation training, analyzing whether the training had any effect on LMPD's use of force...
Holiday happenings! Here's our list of events happening in Kentuckiana around the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season's Greetings! There are so many things to do in Kentuckiana for the holidays. We will keep adding to this list of events as 2022 comes to the close. If you know about an event, concert, craft show or other holiday festivities, send the details to...
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
