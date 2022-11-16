ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL Health celebrates achievement of national credentialing recognition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating its achievement of the gold standard of nursing excellence. The health care provider received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing. UofL Health was especially...
ElderServe announces plans for $5M renovation of west Louisville senior center, names new CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ElderServe announced plans for a $5 million renovation of its west Louisville senior center. The Louisville nonprofit said Thursday it wants to add an adult day care center "to provide 'day care' for frail seniors," a neighborhood nutrition center, exercise classes and more to the facility at 28th and Magazine streets, as well as other increased services.
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Froggy's Popcorn set to open first storefront in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Froggy's Popcorn will soon open on Barret Avenue in the Highlands. It's the brand's first retail location. Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018, making her own recipes to create her flavors of popcorn. The products were only sold online or at Froggy's Mobile Snack Shack.
Jeff Ruby's donates 100 turkeys to Louisville police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse donated 100 turkeys to Louisville Metro Police on Thursday in what's become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Ruby's family. The restaurant has donated 4,400 turkeys to first responders since 2015. Owner Jeff Ruby said it's an honor and privilege to offer a small...
FROST FLOWERS: The Science Behind This Unique Weather Phenomenon...

With air temperatures down in the 20's away from Louisville this morning and a couple other conditions being just right, we saw some frost flowers! I have to give a huge shout-out to Astrid Richter for sending us the picture below of the frost flowers in Brooks, KY. If you ever see something like this, please send us your pictures so we can show them on TV! To find them, look for tall weeds, especially in locations that are seldom mowed.
BROOKS, KY
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
