With air temperatures down in the 20's away from Louisville this morning and a couple other conditions being just right, we saw some frost flowers! I have to give a huge shout-out to Astrid Richter for sending us the picture below of the frost flowers in Brooks, KY. If you ever see something like this, please send us your pictures so we can show them on TV! To find them, look for tall weeds, especially in locations that are seldom mowed.

BROOKS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO