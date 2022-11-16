Read full article on original website
Fostering Bulloch to host Open House for 7th Mile Farm on Sunday
Fostering Bulloch will host an Open House Fundraising Event for the 7th Mile Farm on Sunday, November 20th, 2022. The event will take place from 4pm-8pm and will give the community an opportunity to see the progress made on the 7th Mile Farm. Through generous donations and countless volunteer hours, it has truly come a long way.
Statesboro, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Statesboro. The Tattnall County High School basketball team will have a game with Statesboro High School on November 18, 2022, 12:30:00. The Bradwell Institute basketball team will have a game with Bulloch Academy on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00.
Savannah SCORE announces winners of BizPitch Savannah
It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s Shark Tank. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their...
Two Bulloch County Senior Athletes Sign with Georgia Southern Athletics
Georgia Southern Athletics announced this month that two of Bulloch County Schools’ senior athletes have signed to play for the university beginning in 2023. Statesboro High School’s Holden Hall and Southeast Bulloch High School’s Delanie Thames are two of the school district’s most accomplished athletes. Both schools are hosting signing ceremonies to commemorate their successes. Thames’ was November 17, and Statesboro High School has planned a ceremony after the holidays.
Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education
Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
Robert “Bobby” Glenn Bailey, Sr.
Robert Glenn “Bobby” Bailey, Sr. of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday night, November 17, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Statesboro, Ga., on May 30, 1939, the oldest of three children of Verna Mae Anderson and Clyde E. Bailey. He grew up in the Westside community and remained there his whole life.
Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners
The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
Statesboro-Bulloch County well represented at GHSA State Cross Country Championship
On November 4th, Statesboro-Bulloch County was well represented at the GHSA State Cross Country Championship. Statesboro High School, Southeast Bulloch High School, Portal High School, and Statesboro STEAM Academy all qualified for the State Competition in Carrollton, GA. On November 4th, Statesboro-Bulloch County was well represented at the GHSA State...
Recipients honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trailblazers from our areas were recognized tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards. The event recognizes figures from many different communities for the path they have made for others. The recipients range from Mary Davis, to Tyrone Brown. Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery...
Young girl cut during fight after high school basketball game in Evans Co.
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a middle schooler was sent to the hospital Thursday night in Evans County after a high school basketball game. The Evans County Charter School System said a fight broke out in the parking lot. They say two teens, allegedly from Statesboro, assaulted two Claxton High and Middle school students.
Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School get a special visit from a goat named “Moonpie”
STATESBORO, Ga. — Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School got a special visit from a furry friend.“Moonpie” is helping special needs children. With that sweet 'Mahh' sound, small hooves, and black and white soft fur, it’s hard for anyone to not love “Moonpie.”. She is...
Nonprofit provides housing for young adults aging out of the foster care system
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — November is national adoption month. It’s an initiative of the Children's Bureau that seeks to increase awareness of adoption issues. Gilliard and Company is a nonprofit that urges the community to help with housing those aging out of foster care. CEO Whitney lam Gilliard...
Jon Marsh Anderson is Chamber Ag Partner of the Year
Jon Marsh Anderson with Bulloch Fertilizer was named the Ag Partner of the year during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce Farm City Week luncheon held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Bulloch County Ag Complex. The Chamber hosts this annual event to recognize and celebrate both the economic...
Georgia Power Foundation Funds Reading Nooks in Bulloch, More Than $11K in Donations Since 2019
A $2,500 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., will help fund more reading nooks in the community for children and continue the corporation’s support of literacy in Bulloch County. Since 2019, the Georgia Power Foundation has donated $11,300 to Bulloch County’s literacy initiatives. The Foundation’s grants are made...
Riverkeeper fellow to undertake year-long monitoring project at Rocky Ford
The new research fellow with Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) is planning to monitor three river sites for an entire year. “Monitoring these sites particularly will help contrast and compare how the upstream site will compare with these two downstream sites and the health of the river,” said Molly McKeon. McKeon...
Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick
Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
Country Girl can Survive : Hannah Dasher's Effingham Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — After traveling the country and shining on some of the biggest stages in country music, a rising star was celebrating a happy homecoming over the weekend. Singer, songwriter and social media star Hannah Dasher was back in her old stomping grounds for a pair of shows.
GS Eagles and Herd to Tangle in Paulson on Saturday
The GS Eagles football team returns to the friendly confines of Allen E. Paulson Stadium Saturday when it hosts Marshall to begin a two-game homestand that wraps up the regular season. Kickoff is set for 6:02 p.m. and will be streamed online through ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:
Sarah Jerona Anderson Morris
Mrs. Sarah Jerona Anderson Morris, age 91, died on Wednesday, November 9th 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Mrs. Jerona was born in Statesboro, GA on September 6th 1931 to the late Henry Iverson Anderson and Clarabell Parrish Anderson. She attended...
Comments / 0