Statesboro, GA

Savannah SCORE announces winners of BizPitch Savannah

It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s Shark Tank. On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their...
SAVANNAH, GA
Two Bulloch County Senior Athletes Sign with Georgia Southern Athletics

Georgia Southern Athletics announced this month that two of Bulloch County Schools’ senior athletes have signed to play for the university beginning in 2023. Statesboro High School’s Holden Hall and Southeast Bulloch High School’s Delanie Thames are two of the school district’s most accomplished athletes. Both schools are hosting signing ceremonies to commemorate their successes. Thames’ was November 17, and Statesboro High School has planned a ceremony after the holidays.
STATESBORO, GA
Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education

Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
STATESBORO, GA
Robert “Bobby” Glenn Bailey, Sr.

Robert Glenn “Bobby” Bailey, Sr. of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday night, November 17, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Statesboro, Ga., on May 30, 1939, the oldest of three children of Verna Mae Anderson and Clyde E. Bailey. He grew up in the Westside community and remained there his whole life.
STATESBORO, GA
Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners

The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
STATESBORO, GA
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
SAVANNAH, GA
Recipients honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trailblazers from our areas were recognized tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards. The event recognizes figures from many different communities for the path they have made for others. The recipients range from Mary Davis, to Tyrone Brown. Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery...
SAVANNAH, GA
Young girl cut during fight after high school basketball game in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a middle schooler was sent to the hospital Thursday night in Evans County after a high school basketball game. The Evans County Charter School System said a fight broke out in the parking lot. They say two teens, allegedly from Statesboro, assaulted two Claxton High and Middle school students.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
Jon Marsh Anderson is Chamber Ag Partner of the Year

Jon Marsh Anderson with Bulloch Fertilizer was named the Ag Partner of the year during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce Farm City Week luncheon held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Bulloch County Ag Complex. The Chamber hosts this annual event to recognize and celebrate both the economic...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick

Mrs. Victoria Ann “Vicki” Edwards Bostwick, age 71, passed away in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 16, 2022 due to illness. She was born May 14, 1951, in Dalton, GA where she lived until moving to Statesboro in 1980. Vicki graduated from Valley Point High School in Whitfield County, GA, in 1969, and received a BS in Home Economics from Georgia Southern University in 1983.
STATESBORO, GA
GS Eagles and Herd to Tangle in Paulson on Saturday

The GS Eagles football team returns to the friendly confines of Allen E. Paulson Stadium Saturday when it hosts Marshall to begin a two-game homestand that wraps up the regular season. Kickoff is set for 6:02 p.m. and will be streamed online through ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:
STATESBORO, GA
Sarah Jerona Anderson Morris

Mrs. Sarah Jerona Anderson Morris, age 91, died on Wednesday, November 9th 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Mrs. Jerona was born in Statesboro, GA on September 6th 1931 to the late Henry Iverson Anderson and Clarabell Parrish Anderson. She attended...
STATESBORO, GA
