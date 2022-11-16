Read full article on original website
Five predictions for No. 7 USC vs. No. 16 UCLA
My hot streak continues with three hits in the Colorado game, now having gone 9-of-15 in my last three games. I was sneakily close to going for the five-of-five Holy Grail as Tahj Washington came just 23 yards short of my 100 yard/TD combo and I decided to not give myself credit on the safety because I said "defensive TD" not defensive score. But I was right there. Let's see if I can keep it rolling in the Rose Bowl!
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez speak on poor second half in loss to Illinois
UCLA basketball had a poor second half in its 79-70 loss to Illinois where it let up 51 points. Mick Cronin and Jaime Jaquez were straight up in how the No. 8 Bruins experienced issues, as they dropped their first game of the season. Terrence Shannon led No. 19 Illinois...
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. USC
My father taught me three things: do unto others as you would have them do unto you, work for peace in our time, and hate USC. On Saturday night, I get yet another chance to see how life might have been had I not been born into a family that valued education and ethics. Yes, I realize that we are two years away from them being the only normal-seeming folks in our entire conference (are you aware that there are Purdue sidewalk fans? Have you seen the sidewalks in West Lafayette?), but for now it is once again the good guys in blue versus the trust fund, light $100M on fire because I’m bored, host the focus of a RICO investigation on my yacht, actually go to Salt Bae’s terrible restaurant, have so many depressing scandals that it’s not even funny to make fun of most of them, bad guys in red. Ain’t college sports grand?
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant
One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
VIDEO: Watch Sebastian Mack Announce for UCLA
Watch four-star shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado announce for UCLA on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
UCLA lands Top-65 recruit Sebastian Mack
Sebastian Mack, the No. 65 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to the UCLA Bruins, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado committed to Mick Cronin over his other finalists including Florida State - the perceived leader - and Oklahoma. "That will be a...
Watch: 247Sports' Eric Bossi on What UCLA is Getting in Sebastian Mack
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' national basketball director, and director of scouting Adam Finkelstein talk about what UCLA is getting in four-star guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado.
