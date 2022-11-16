Read full article on original website
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased EligibilityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Buck Showalter Was Not a Deserving ‘Manager of the Year’IBWAACooperstown, NY
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Jersey City: To lock in reduced pandemic rents and be near Central Park
When monthly rents in New York City dipped during the pandemic, Shaun Rowan and husband Miguel Rowan longed to be near Central Park. They found what they were looking for—more room and private outdoor space—in South Harlem. Here’s their story. I was born in London and moved...
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2851 University Avenue (Nov. 30 Deadline)
New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has announced an affordable housing Lottery for units at 2851 University Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx as reported by YIMBY. The lottery is in respect of a 6-story, residential building, designed by Badaly Architects, and developed...
NY's cannabis licenses to land Monday — but a court ruling could exclude Brooklyn
Parts of New York will be off limits to recreational dispensaries for the time being after an entrepreneur won a federal injunction against the state’s equity program. [ more › ]
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 77 apartments in East Williamsburg
Housing lottery applications are open for 77 newly constructed apartments at 269 Wallabout St. in East Williamsburg. Rents start at $770 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $29,760 to $202,515, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are one, two,...
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in Brooklyn
NYPD arrest 2 for selling illegal marijuana.(KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock) The New York City Sherriff’s Office executed a raid yesterday on an illegal weed shop in Brooklyn, New York.
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
NY1
Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November
New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
