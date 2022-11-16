ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
smartcitiesdive.com

NYC launches housing-first pilot

New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
howafrica.com

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
BROOKLYN, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

