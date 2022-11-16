Read full article on original website
Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change
Saturday afternoon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins did not go exactly according to plan for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team struggled to pull away from Maryland. The team was ineffective running the ball in the first half of the game until it made a huge change, inserting true freshman running Read more... The post Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Virginia football players honored in memorial service
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were honored Saturday at a memorial with their families, teammates and university leaders.
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Growing Interest' in Gonzaga Joining Big 12 After Commissioner Meets With AD
As the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team hosts the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday night, it could be looking at its replacement in the Big 12 ahead of its impending departure to the SEC. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford...
Tad Stryker: That Sinking Feeling
That sick feeling of dread descended in the fourth quarter Saturday, as it has for so many Saturdays for so many years in Lincoln. The 389th consecutive sellout crowd in Memorial Stadium experienced something akin to a slow, agonizing demise. This death comes for one reason: on a cold, windy day with a two-score lead, precisely when the Cornhuskers most need to run the football effectively, they are utterly unable to do so.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Steve Wilks Likely to Be 'Seriously Considered' for Panthers Full-Time HC
The Carolina Panthers are "seriously" considering interim head coach Steve Wilks for the team's full-time coaching gig, per Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. "Five games through his 12-contest tryout, Wilks has impressed Panthers leadership enough that he is expected to be seriously considered for the full-time job after the season, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation," Williams wrote.
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Blake Corum Exits vs. Illinois After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start against Illinois on Saturday with a touchdown on its opening drive, but the team suffered a major blow before the first half ended. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Jamin Davis Fined $10.6K for Uncalled Facemask on Eagles' Dallas Goedert
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness after grabbing the face mask of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Monday's game, per ESPN's Tim McManus. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Washington's 32-21 win, but it went uncalled. Had the referees thrown the...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
Twitter reacts: KJ Jefferson’s touchdowns angers Mississippi fans
Your favorite team wishes KJ Jefferson played for it. The Arkansas quarterback looked plenty healthy Saturday night in giving the Hogs an early lead against Ole Miss. He rumbled down inside the 10 before hitting Matt Landers for a touchdown pass shortly thereafter to make it 7-0 Razorbacks midway through the frame. The next Arkansas drive? Another Jefferson-to-Landers score, this one for 22 yards and it became 14-0 Arkansas before Ole Miss had a chance to really even look up. Ole Miss fans weren’t happy. Jefferson is a Mississippi native who wasn’t exaclty highly recruited by the Rebels. Supposedly, accoring to an Ole Miss fan at the game, it’s because Jefferson wasn’t good enough for the Rebels program. Uh huh. Check the scoreboard and check out the rest of the reactions on Twitter. KJ Jefferson is a Mississippi nativehttps://twitter.com/jrand813/status/1594133491826192384Remember when y'all thought Malik deserved the starts?https://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594132890925035520Matt Landers, too, lifts weights...and runshttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594132580533563393Imagine tweeting this with a healthy KJhttps://twitter.com/KeithNorwood14/status/1594130602122514434Sorry, not sorryhttps://twitter.com/Swaggy3Time/status/1594135651603337216More and more people are saying thishttps://twitter.com/chrisdowdy780/status/1594133114506264579Setting up touchdownshttps://twitter.com/_Collin1/status/1594133075486773249Breaking newshttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/159413723869443276811
Localag w/FBC agate: Nov. 19
FOOTBALL COLLEGE Saturday's Scoring Summaries No. 2 OHIO STATE 43, MARYLAND 30 ...
King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Marquette’s players mobbed each other at midcourt after the horn had sounded on a huge victory for their program. Then they made their way behind their bench and into the stands, marching up the rows of green seats to hug fans, friends and family in an extended celebration. Taking down a top-3 team for the first time in program history deserved a little extra. Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting, beating the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. It marked the highest-ranked opponent the Golden Eagles have beaten in program history, while also taking the second women’s tournament here at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas off its expected course.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Bleacher Report
Former NC State Player Joseph Boletepeli Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Dave Doeren
Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. ESPN's David M. Hale reported Friday that Boletepeli, a member of the NC State football team in 2018 and 2019, allegedly sent out a Twitter post that read: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."
Bleacher Report
Report: CFP Won't Guarantee Rose Bowl Jan. 1 Window amid Expansion Negotiations
Rose Bowl organizers are reportedly hesitant to agree to College Football Playoff expansion because of uncertainty over whether the Rose Bowl will continue to be played on New Year's Day. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, CFP expansion is poised to occur by 2026 at the latest, following the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
New Mexico State-New Mexico basketball game postponed after shooting
The New Mexico State-New Mexico men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday was postponed after a 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday on the New Mexico campus.
Bleacher Report
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts
Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Bleacher Report
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Is Considering Moving to 1 Division
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the conference is "leaning heavily" toward switching to a one-division alignment for football. Sankey told Marc Ryan of CBS Sports Radio discussions about a single division have taken precedence over the current two-division setup or a possible four-pod structure. The SEC, which is...
Bleacher Report
Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours
A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says
The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
