Your favorite team wishes KJ Jefferson played for it. The Arkansas quarterback looked plenty healthy Saturday night in giving the Hogs an early lead against Ole Miss. He rumbled down inside the 10 before hitting Matt Landers for a touchdown pass shortly thereafter to make it 7-0 Razorbacks midway through the frame. The next Arkansas drive? Another Jefferson-to-Landers score, this one for 22 yards and it became 14-0 Arkansas before Ole Miss had a chance to really even look up. Ole Miss fans weren’t happy. Jefferson is a Mississippi native who wasn’t exaclty highly recruited by the Rebels. Supposedly, accoring to an Ole Miss fan at the game, it’s because Jefferson wasn’t good enough for the Rebels program. Uh huh. Check the scoreboard and check out the rest of the reactions on Twitter. KJ Jefferson is a Mississippi nativehttps://twitter.com/jrand813/status/1594133491826192384Remember when y'all thought Malik deserved the starts?https://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594132890925035520Matt Landers, too, lifts weights...and runshttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594132580533563393Imagine tweeting this with a healthy KJhttps://twitter.com/KeithNorwood14/status/1594130602122514434Sorry, not sorryhttps://twitter.com/Swaggy3Time/status/1594135651603337216More and more people are saying thishttps://twitter.com/chrisdowdy780/status/1594133114506264579Setting up touchdownshttps://twitter.com/_Collin1/status/1594133075486773249Breaking newshttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/159413723869443276811

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 25 MINUTES AGO