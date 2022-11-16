ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

What three factors have led to a resurgent Missouri offense?

Oh, what a difference a year can make. The Missouri Tigers, led by new head coach Dennis Gates, have offered fans an exciting brand of basketball throughout the first four games of the season. The team is currently averaging 94 PPG, 21 APG, and only 12 turnovers per game, which cements itself as one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country.
Mizzou Football Live Game Thread: New Mexico State visits Columbia

Missouri elects to defer, and New Mexico State will receive the opening kickoff. Game-time temperature is at 28-degrees (feels like 19) for this Senior Night special. DJ Coleman is down, but did talk off the field on his own power. He returned on the next defensive drive for Mizzou. Known...
Mizzou WBB Preview: Tigers continue home stand against UT-Martin

After defeating Western Kentucky 65-47, the Missouri Tigers (4-0) continue their home stand against the UT-Martin (1-1) Skyhawks. The already thin Tigers will take on a Skyhawks roster who plays tough and hard, especially on the perimeter. Unfortunately for Mizzou, they’ll be without their top defensive perimeter player in starting...
Mizzou News and Notes from the latest edition of Tiger Talk

To be honest, there’s not a whole lot to dig into for a late season non-conference match up like this — but here’s a couple of news and notes to share. Brady Cook expects Cody Schrader to be a team captain next season. The Schrader story keeps getting better and better.
Smith’s double-double leads Mizzou WBB to close 60-55 win over UT-Martin

The Missouri Tigers found themselves down at the half for the first time this season in their Thursday night matchup against the UT-Martin Skyhawks, but a valiant effort from Hayley Frank, Sara-Rose Smith, and Ashton Judd powered the Tigers to a 60-55 victory which left Tiger fans biting their nails to the very end.
