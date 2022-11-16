SAN DIEGO – Jewish Life TV is penetrating the San Diego market with 24-hour programming on three services: Cox Cable Channel 129; Spectrum TV Channel 469, and Direct TV Channel 325-1. Brad Pomerance is JLTV’s senior vice president for programming and host of Air, Land and Sea, an international Jewish travel show that runs on Sunday nights. He said the weekly lineup also includes Jewish-themed movies; documentaries; news shows produced in Israel; classic American television shows featuring such Jewish stars as Jack Benny, Groucho Marx, Molly Goldberg, Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Eva Gabor, Alan Funt, and Soupy Sales; children’s programming, comedies; lifestyle shows; exercise with Gilad Janklowicz; other health and fitness shows, and Erev Shabbat services officiated by Reform Rabbi Mark Blazer, son of the network’s founder, the late Phil Blazer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO