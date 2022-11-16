Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sdjewishworld.com
Jewish Life TV Penetrates the San Diego County Market
SAN DIEGO – Jewish Life TV is penetrating the San Diego market with 24-hour programming on three services: Cox Cable Channel 129; Spectrum TV Channel 469, and Direct TV Channel 325-1. Brad Pomerance is JLTV’s senior vice president for programming and host of Air, Land and Sea, an international Jewish travel show that runs on Sunday nights. He said the weekly lineup also includes Jewish-themed movies; documentaries; news shows produced in Israel; classic American television shows featuring such Jewish stars as Jack Benny, Groucho Marx, Molly Goldberg, Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Eva Gabor, Alan Funt, and Soupy Sales; children’s programming, comedies; lifestyle shows; exercise with Gilad Janklowicz; other health and fitness shows, and Erev Shabbat services officiated by Reform Rabbi Mark Blazer, son of the network’s founder, the late Phil Blazer.
sdjewishworld.com
Gold Finch Deli Strikes Artful Balance Between Tradition and Modernity
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans in search of a unique blend of tradition, modernity, and creativity can find it at Gold Finch, the recently opened quick-service delicatessen and full-service restaurant in Torrey Pines. The menu is a nod to the childhood memories of owner Tracy Borkum, who grew up...
Comments / 0